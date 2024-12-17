Pat Cummins' fired-up celebration after dismissing India captain Rohit Sharma gets Australia going

Pat Cummins was charged up. So much so that he brought out the ‘Bison celebration’ of Mitchell Marsh. Sure, India captain Rohit Sharma's wicket was a big one at any stage of the game, especially when you are pushing for a win but one got a feeling that it had a lot to do with what happened on the first ball of Day 4 of the third Test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane. It would have been a dream start for Pat Cummins and Australia had Steve Smith not grasped in what appeared to be a regulation catch at second slip on the first ball of the day. It was just the perfect delivery from the Australian captain. It pitched on the fuller side of the good length, shaped away, drew KL Rahul, India's best batter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by far, into a false shot and got the outside edge. But Smith, generally a terrific slip fielder, went at it with hard hands and dropped it. Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates(AAP Image via REUTERS)

What hurt Australia and Cummins more was Rahul's catch. It was the only false shot he had played until then in his innings, and if anyone stood firmly between Australia and enforcing the follow-through, it was Rahul.

It didn't take Cummins long to get his second wicket of the innings and the first of the day. After applying relentless pressure, he finally got Rohit Sharma to poke at one with minimal foot movement to induce the outside edge. Rohit's questionable foot movement was once again laid bare, but credit to Cummins for hitting the right areas consistently.

As soon as Alex Carey took the simple catch, Cummins was off. He pointed towards Mitchell Marsh at gully and copied his celebration. Whether it was some sort of plan between the two or an inside joke, we would not know but that the Australians were stoked was evident.

Australia fight weather and Rahul

Australia would need their captain and Mitchell Starc to be in full swing as Josh Hazlewood walked off the field with a calf injury. They will also have to keep an eye on KL Rahul and the Gabba weather. After getting a reprieve on the first ball of the day, the Indian opener got to his half-century off 85 balls and looked in control. Ravindra Jadeja joined him in the middle. The duo had just started to rebuild the Indian innings before rain paid its first visit on Tuesday.

India were 105/5 in 30.5 overs with KL Rahul (68) and Ravindra Jadeja (6). Play resumed after a brief stoppage but there are more showers in the latter half of the day.

It may be recalled that the first day of the Gabba Test was a washout, besides rain interrupting the proceedings on Day 2 and Day 3.

The five-match series is level at 1-1.