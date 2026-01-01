Pathirana's INR 18 cr can beat Green's INR 25.20 cr: How IPL 2026's costliest player might earn less
Cameron Green's record INR25.20 crore auction bid for IPL 2026 may not equate to higher earnings due to tax implications.
Cameron Green’s INR25.20-crore IPL 2026 auction headline looks like a financial knockout. Comparatively, Matheesha Pathirana’s INR18-crore buy looks smaller.
But once you follow the money through IPL rules, India’s withholding tax, and then the player’s home-country tax, there’s a very real scenario where Pathirana ends up taking home more than Green, despite both effectively being on the same IPL salary.
Why Pathirana could net more than Green: the conditions and the maths
Step 1: What the player is actually paid (not what the franchise bids).
IPL’s 2026 mini-auction introduced a “maximum fee” rule for overseas players: bidding can go above ₹18 crore, but an overseas player’s pay cheque is capped at INR18 crore, with any “over-cap” portion routed to a BCCI player-welfare mechanism (as reported).
That’s why Green’s record bid for KKR (INR25.20 crore) does not mean ₹25.20 crore in his pocket. Pathirana was bought for INR18 crore, so the cap doesn’t reduce his fee.
Practical implication: Green and Pathirana can both be on the same gross payable IPL fee: INR18 crore.
Step 2: India tax - what hits the bank during IPL payouts.
Payments to non-resident sportspersons are subject to tax on gross under Section 115BBA (20%), withholding under Section 194E (20% plus applicable surcharge and 4% cess).
Surcharge rates for individuals can go up to 37% where income exceeds ₹5 crore, and cess is 4% on tax + surcharge.
An illustrative computation on ₹18 crore using those published rates works out to an effective India hit of about 28.5%, leaving roughly INR12.87 crore after withholding.
Important caveat: actual withholding can vary based on documentation, treaty positions, filing details, and how the deductor applies surcharge in practice; final liability is settled through tax assessment.
Step 3: Home country tax - where Green and Pathirana can diverge.
As Cameron Green is an Australian tax resident, Australia taxes worldwide income; top marginal rates are 45%, and foreign tax relief is typically via a Foreign Income Tax Offset (FITO)—which can still leave a top-up if Australia’s tax on that income exceeds the India tax credit available.
Pathirana’s outcome hinges on Sri Lanka’s post–April 1, 2025 rules: foreign-source gains/profits earned in foreign currency and remitted through a bank may be taxed at 15%, subject to conditions.
Because India withholding on the same INR18 crore can exceed 15%, Pathirana may often have little or no additional Sri Lanka tax after double-tax relief, meaning his net could stay closer to the India post-withholding figure.
Estimated take-home — IPL 2026
Cameron Green (KKR bid INR25.20 cr, but payable capped)
- IPL fee payable to player (gross): INR18.00
- Cash received in India after withholding (India tax @ 20% + 37% surcharge + 4% cess): ~INR12.87
- Final after Australia tax settlement (IF he’s an Australian tax resident; FITO applies): ~INR9.27–INR9.90
Matheesha Pathirana (KKR INR18.00 cr)
- IPL fee payable to player (gross): INR8.00
- Cash received in India after withholding (same assumption): ~INR12.87
- Final after Sri Lanka tax settlement (If Sri Lanka resident + “foreign source remitted via bank” 15% regime applies + double-tax relief): ~INR12.87 (i.e., usually no top-up, because India withholding already exceeds 15%)
What this means
Most-likely final: Pathirana ~INR12.9 cr vs Green ~INR9.3– ₹9.9 cr
Matheesha Pathirana can realistically take home ~INR3+ crore more than Green from IPL 2026.