Paytm back out of BCCI deal, Mastercard to step up

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s long-standing title sponsors for international cricket at home - Paytm are backing out from the deal and will be replaced by Mastercard. Paytm held the rights till the end of 2023. The tripartite deal is similar to how Byju's took over BCCI jersey rights from Oppo.

“Mastercard will be coming on board on the same terms,” a BCCI official said. Paytm had been shelling out ₹326.8 crore for the four-year cycle commencing October, 2019, which translated to ₹3.8 crores per match.

On the other hand, Byju’s recent contract extension for jersey rights until the October-November 2023 ODI World Cup at home was ratified by the Apex body.

KL Rahul tests positive

Indian white-ball vice-captain KL Rahul’s comeback has taken a hit with the batter having tested Covid positive on Thursday. “He was undergoing rehab in Bengaluru when his results came positive,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said after the Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.

Rahul was expected to return to action in the 5 T20I series against West Indies starting July 29. The right hander had recently undergone a sports hernia operation in Germany and has missed out on all international cricket after the IPL.

Whether he gets to travel to West Indies for the later part of the series will depend upon his recovery from illness. Rahul’s absence will deny the Indian team management an opportunity to firm up their top order slots for the upcoming World Cup with Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant all in contention to join captain Rohit Sharma at the top.

A playing member of the Indian women’s team preparing for the Commonwealth games has also tested positive.

India to play 6 T20Is after Asia Cup

Ganguly also said that India would be playing six T20Is after the Asia Cup – 3 each against South Africa and Australia in lead up to the World Cup. Ranchi, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore and Mohali, who have not got an opportunity of late will be the host venues.

The Asia Cup starting in the last week of August will now be played in UAE with the Sri Lankan cricket board having expressed inability to host matches given the prevailing situation in the country.

It was also confirmed in the meeting that Indian cricket will return to having a full-fledged domestic season starting with the Mushtaq Ali T20s on October 11 followed by the Vijay Hazare one day trophy and concluding with the Ranji trophy.

