Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PCB agrees to hybrid model for Champions Trophy: What threat did Pakistan face? What did they demand from ICC in return?

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 01:37 PM IST

PCB made two big demands to the ICC after agreeing to the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy tournament

Putting an end to months of back-and-forth and anticipation over the ICC Champions Trophy and its venues, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally agreed to the hybrid model, under which India will play their matches in Dubai while the rest of the games will be played in Pakistan.

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma walk into the field (PTI)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma walk into the field (PTI)

BCCI had formally told the ICC weeks ago that they would not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy as the team did not get clearance from the Indian government amid political tensions between the two countries. This soon sparked discussions on adapting the hybrid model, which was used during the Asia Cup last year. Only three league games and one Super Four match were played in Pakistan, while the remaining games were staged in Sri Lanka. Moreover, ICC was reportedly keen to side with BCCI in the wake of the Islamabad unrest.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

PCB were adamant about not agreeing to the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, however, according to a report in Times of India, they faced the threat of losing hosting rights, with ICC and BCCI firm in their stand, and hence gave in.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), and the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Dubai.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," he added.

What did PCB demand from ICC in return?

Sources told TOI that PCB asked for the hybrid model to remain a solution for every ICC tournament played in India until 2031. Incidentally, India will host four ICC tournaments in the next seven years. They will co-host the T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in 2026 and the ODI World Cup with Bangladesh in 2031. They will also host the Champions Trophy in 2029 and the Women's World Cup in 2025.

The report further said that PCB also demanded a larger share of the ICC revenue as compensation. They are currently getting six per cent less than BCCI's share (38%), while the apex body has already offered a compensation value well above the hosting fees. However, ICC are unlikely to accept the demand since other member nations would not agree to cut their shares, leaving BCCI to bear the pressure. BCCI is yet to commit to any demands.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On