PCB agrees to hybrid model for Champions Trophy: What threat did Pakistan face? What did they demand from ICC in return?

Putting an end to months of back-and-forth and anticipation over the ICC Champions Trophy and its venues, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally agreed to the hybrid model, under which India will play their matches in Dubai while the rest of the games will be played in Pakistan. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, and India's captain Rohit Sharma walk into the field (PTI)

BCCI had formally told the ICC weeks ago that they would not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy as the team did not get clearance from the Indian government amid political tensions between the two countries. This soon sparked discussions on adapting the hybrid model, which was used during the Asia Cup last year. Only three league games and one Super Four match were played in Pakistan, while the remaining games were staged in Sri Lanka. Moreover, ICC was reportedly keen to side with BCCI in the wake of the Islamabad unrest.

PCB were adamant about not agreeing to the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, however, according to a report in Times of India, they faced the threat of losing hosting rights, with ICC and BCCI firm in their stand, and hence gave in.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), and the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Dubai.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," he added.

What did PCB demand from ICC in return?

Sources told TOI that PCB asked for the hybrid model to remain a solution for every ICC tournament played in India until 2031. Incidentally, India will host four ICC tournaments in the next seven years. They will co-host the T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka in 2026 and the ODI World Cup with Bangladesh in 2031. They will also host the Champions Trophy in 2029 and the Women's World Cup in 2025.

The report further said that PCB also demanded a larger share of the ICC revenue as compensation. They are currently getting six per cent less than BCCI's share (38%), while the apex body has already offered a compensation value well above the hosting fees. However, ICC are unlikely to accept the demand since other member nations would not agree to cut their shares, leaving BCCI to bear the pressure. BCCI is yet to commit to any demands.