PCB frustrated over Pakistan's Champions Trophy exit; Aaqib Javed's fate decided as new head coach to be named in August

Amid the raging criticism against Pakistan on their performance, the team management and the selection committee over an embarrassing group-stage exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who as well has been left highly frustrated at the result, decided to stay silent until the end of the tournament on March 9. Aaqib Javed's contract as interim head coach will end on 27th February(AFP)

There was a lot of expectation from Pakistan, who are hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years. However, after consecutive losses in the group stage, the defending champions became the first team to be eliminated from the Champions Trophy. They lost their opener against New Zealand in Karachi last week, before India beat them by six wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

According to a report in the PTI, a source close to the PCB said that officials were left disappointed and angry at the outcome in the Champions, particularly with the loss against traditional rivals India.

"But, looking at the larger picture, which is the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy and to ensure it brings positive publicity for Pakistan cricket as a host nation, it has been decided to say nothing on the team's performance for now," the source said.

Despite the fate the Pakistan team suffered, PCB decided to wait until the end of the Champions Trophy to dwell on the performance in a bid to avoid "negative headlines" for the nation hosting the global tournament.

"As it is, even the board leadership realises there is no excuse or defence that can be given for the team's abject failure in the event," the source said.

PCB to announce new head coach in August

Interim head coach Aaqib Javed, whose contract will end on February 27, is unlikely to continue in the role. PCB is likely to pick a successor, with Pakistan set to travel to New Zealand for a white-ball series starting March 15. However, the report added that the board is most certain to name an interim head coach.

"Pakistan has to go to New Zealand for a white ball series from 15th March, and Aaqib Javed's contract as interim head coach will end on 27th February, when Pakistan plays its final group match against Bangladesh.

"So, definitely, the board will have to name a head coach for the NZ tour, but that appointment could also be of interim nature, someone from the national high performance centre since the PCB has not started the process of appointing a permanent head coach."

The source said the PCB will likely appoint a new head coach before starting the next ICC World Test Championship cycle in August this year.