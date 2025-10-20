PCB sacks Mohammad Rizwan as ODI captain; Shaheen Shah Afridi named new leader

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday sacked Mohammad Rizwan and confirmed the appointment of Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new ODI captain. The pacer will take over the reins of the 50-over team from the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Rizwan failed to set the stage on fire as under his tenure, Pakistan failed to make it to the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final and the side also faced defeat in the three-,match series against the West Indies.

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a golden duck in the third ODI. (AFP)