Monday, Oct 20, 2025
PCB sacks Mohammad Rizwan as ODI captain; Shaheen Shah Afridi named new leader

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 11:23 pm IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the appointment of Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new ODI captain on Monday. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday sacked Mohammad Rizwan and confirmed the appointment of Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new ODI captain. The pacer will take over the reins of the 50-over team from the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Rizwan failed to set the stage on fire as under his tenure, Pakistan failed to make it to the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final and the side also faced defeat in the three-,match series against the West Indies.

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a golden duck in the third ODI. (AFP)
Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for a golden duck in the third ODI. (AFP)

(More to follow…)

