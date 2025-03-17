Menu Explore
PCB suffers 85% loss in Champions Trophy after splurging INR 869 crore for one home game; players face brutal effect

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2025 10:34 AM IST

PCB spent PKR 18 billion (about $58 million) upgrading each of the three venues—Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. This was 50 per cent more than their budget

Champions Trophy 2025 was the first global cricket tournament held in Pakistan in the last 29 years, marking a significant moment in the sport's history in the country. However, it was nothing short of a financial and logistical failure as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suffered an 85 per cent loss after spending INR 869 crore for playing just one completed home game during the tournament.

Pakistan played only one completed game at home during Champions Trophy 2025(AP)
Pakistan played only one completed game at home during Champions Trophy 2025(AP)

According to a report in The Telegraph, PCB spent PKR 18 billion (about $58 million) upgrading each of the three venues—Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi. This was 50 per cent more than their budget. In addition, they spent $40 million on event preparations. However, they only received $6 million in return as part of the hosting fee and change from ticket sales and sponsorships. This implies that PCB suffered a loss of about $85 million.

Not to forget, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side played only one game at home, against New Zealand at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore. Their next match, against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, was washed out without even the toss. Two other matches of the remaining eight held in Pakistan also ended in the same way.

Players pay the price

The report further said that the players were made to face the brutal consequences of the 'financial misadventure' as match fees in the national T20 championship have been reduced by 90 per cent and those for reserve player payments by 87.5 per cent. These cricketers, who were once accommodated in five-star hotels, found themselves in budget accommodations while the administrators continued drawing millions of salaries.

Pakistani national daily Dawn reported: "The PCB had recently reduced match fees from 40,000 to 10,000 without any official announcement…however PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, rejecting the decision and directing the board's domestic cricket department to reassess the matter. While the PCB has yet to officially disclose the revised amount, sources indicate it has been set at 30,000 per match — 10,000 less than last year."

