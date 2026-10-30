People with your kind of passports should expect this treatment: Kumar Sangakkara details “racist” ordeal at Dublin airport

Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka captain and MCC President, shed further light on exactly what transpired with him and his family at Dublin Airport. Revealing more details about the alleged incident of discrimination, Sangakkara claimed that he was told passengers holding passports like his should expect such treatment.

Kumar Sangakkara (file image) (Getty Images)

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The incident involved Ryanair gate staff at Dublin Airport when he was travelling with his family. While replying to a user, Sangakkara stated that he criticised the behaviour once he was subjected to questionable remarks. He added that he found the remarks “racist.”

Also Read: Kumar Sangakkara claims he and family faced discrimination at Dublin airport

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"When told people like you with your kind of passports should expect this treatment and that if we argued against that obviously disgusting comment, we would be considered a threat to other passengers and not boarded, is not treating everyone exactly the same, but it is racist," Sangakkara wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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{{^usCountry}} Sangakkara's clarification came after his earlier allegations that Ryanair staff had behaved in a discriminatory and threatening manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sangakkara's clarification came after his earlier allegations that Ryanair staff had behaved in a discriminatory and threatening manner. {{/usCountry}}

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In his first post, the current Rajasthan Royals head coach had described the experience as utterly shocking and unacceptable. He also criticised the airline staff for how they treated his family and handled procedures.

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However, further details leading up to the confrontation remain unclear. Ryanair are also yet to publicly issue a statement on the allegations.

More about Sangakkara's career

He is regarded as one of the greatest batters to come out of Sri Lanka. He called time on his international career in 2015, finishing with 594 appearances across formats. In Tests, he scored 12,400 runs, while in ODIs, he amassed 14,234 runs.

In the IPL, he coaches the Rajasthan Royals. He was re-appointed as the franchise's coach after Rahul Dravid stepped down following the IPL 2025 season.

He was involved with the Royals from 2021 to 2024, during which he was also promoted to director of cricket. It was under his tenure that the Royals reached their first IPL final in 2022 (lost to the Gujarat Titans), 14 years after their maiden IPL triumph in 2008.

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