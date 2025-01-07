Explore
    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers score after 6 overs is 44/3

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 7, 2025 2:16 PM IST
    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 44/3 after 6 overs, Ashton Turner at 7 runs and Aaron Hardie at 14 runs
    Key Events
    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score, Match 26 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score, Match 26 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 26 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 07 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : Perth Stadium, Perth

    Perth Scorchers squad -
    Ashton Turner, Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Spoors, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Hurst, Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly
    Melbourne Renegades squad -
    Jacob Bethell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Josh Brown, Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Harry Dixon, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland, Laurie Evans, Tim Seifert, Adam Zampa, Callum Stow, Fergus O'Neill, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Xavier Crone    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 7, 2025 2:16 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 44/3 after 6 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
    Perth Scorchers
    Ashton Turner 7 (9)
    Aaron Hardie 14 (12)
    Melbourne Renegades
    Gurinder Sandhu 0/11 (2)

    Jan 7, 2025 2:12 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 40/3 after 5 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
    Perth Scorchers
    Aaron Hardie 13 (11)
    Ashton Turner 5 (4)
    Melbourne Renegades
    Will Sutherland 2/9 (2)

    Jan 7, 2025 2:11 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Aaron Hardie smashed a Four on Will Sutherland bowling . Perth Scorchers at 38/3 after 4.3 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! 'Go fetch that' says Aaron Hardie!

    Jan 7, 2025 2:10 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 34/3 after 4 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
    Perth Scorchers
    Ashton Turner 4 (3)
    Aaron Hardie 9 (6)
    Melbourne Renegades
    Tom Rogers 1/23 (2)

    Jan 7, 2025 2:10 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Ashton Turner smashed a Four on Tom Rogers bowling . Perth Scorchers at 34/3 after 3.5 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! CHECKY! On a length on the stump. Ashton Turner shuffles across the stump and ramps it towards deep fine leg for a boundary.

    Jan 7, 2025 2:08 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Cooper Connolly is out and Perth Scorchers at 30/3 after 3.3 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: OUT! CASTLED! Good-length delivery, on middle and off from Tom Rogers. The ball swings in late and nips it sharly. Cooper Connolly prods hallway to ease it outside off but misses the inner edge and the ball wrecked the middle stump.

    Jan 7, 2025 2:05 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Aaron Hardie smashed a Four on Tom Rogers bowling . Perth Scorchers at 29/2 after 3.1 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! GLORIOUS! On a length, wide outside off. Aaron Hardie beautifully leans on the delivery and creams it through the cover region for another boundary.

    Jan 7, 2025 2:02 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 25/2 after 3 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
    Perth Scorchers
    Cooper Connolly 0 (1)
    Aaron Hardie 4 (4)
    Melbourne Renegades
    Will Sutherland 2/4 (1)

    Most Runs

    Cooper Connolly
    Cooper ConnollySCO
    272 Runs
    M6
    HS66
    SR125.92

    Most Wickets

    Tom Rogers
    Tom RogersREN
    11 Wickets
    Inn6
    Avg16.45
    SR11.81
    Jan 7, 2025 2:01 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Marsh is out and Perth Scorchers at 25/2 after 2.5 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: OUT! lbw b Will Sutherland.

    Jan 7, 2025 1:59 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and Perth Scorchers at 25/1 after 2.4 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: OUT! c Tim Seifert b Will Sutherland.

    Jan 7, 2025 1:59 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Four on Will Sutherland bowling . Perth Scorchers at 25/0 after 2.3 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! Pitches it fuller, on off. Finn Allen lofts it over the mid off fielder and gets a boundary.

    Jan 7, 2025 1:56 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 21/0 after 2 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
    Perth Scorchers
    Finn Allen 15 (8)
    Aaron Hardie 4 (4)
    Melbourne Renegades
    Gurinder Sandhu 0/7 (1)

    Jan 7, 2025 1:53 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 14/0 after 1 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
    Perth Scorchers
    Finn Allen 10 (4)
    Aaron Hardie 3 (2)
    Melbourne Renegades
    Tom Rogers 0/14 (1)

    Jan 7, 2025 1:53 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Six on Tom Rogers bowling . Perth Scorchers at 14/0 after 0.5 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: SIX! THIS IS HUGE! Back of a length, on off. Finn Allen once again rides the bounce and lashes it out over deep mid-wicket fence for the first biggie of the inning.

    Jan 7, 2025 1:51 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Four on Tom Rogers bowling . Perth Scorchers at 8/0 after 0.4 overs

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! EXCELLENT SHOT! On a length, on off and middle. Finn Allen swats it from the middle of his willow and the ball zips towards the right of the bowler for four runs. Not a bat start from Finn!

    Jan 7, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores: Perth Scorchers Playing XI

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers (Playing XI) - Aaron Hardie, Finn Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (C), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.

    Jan 7, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores: Melbourne Renegades Playing XI

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI) - Tim Seifert (WK), Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland (C), Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

    Jan 7, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Toss Update

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Melbourne Renegades won the toss and elected to field

    Jan 7, 2025 12:49 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 26 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details
    Match 26 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades to be held at Perth Stadium, Perth at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

