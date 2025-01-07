Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers score after 6 overs is 44/3
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 26 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 07 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
Venue : Perth Stadium, Perth
Perth Scorchers squad -
Ashton Turner, Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Nick Hobson, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Spoors, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Hurst, Andrew Tye, Bryce Jackson, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly
Melbourne Renegades squad -
Jacob Bethell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Josh Brown, Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Harry Dixon, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland, Laurie Evans, Tim Seifert, Adam Zampa, Callum Stow, Fergus O'Neill, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Xavier Crone...Read More
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 44/3 after 6 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
Perth Scorchers
Ashton Turner 7 (9)
Aaron Hardie 14 (12)
Melbourne Renegades
Gurinder Sandhu 0/11 (2)
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 40/3 after 5 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
Perth Scorchers
Aaron Hardie 13 (11)
Ashton Turner 5 (4)
Melbourne Renegades
Will Sutherland 2/9 (2)
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Aaron Hardie smashed a Four on Will Sutherland bowling . Perth Scorchers at 38/3 after 4.3 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! 'Go fetch that' says Aaron Hardie!
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 34/3 after 4 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
Perth Scorchers
Ashton Turner 4 (3)
Aaron Hardie 9 (6)
Melbourne Renegades
Tom Rogers 1/23 (2)
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Ashton Turner smashed a Four on Tom Rogers bowling . Perth Scorchers at 34/3 after 3.5 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! CHECKY! On a length on the stump. Ashton Turner shuffles across the stump and ramps it towards deep fine leg for a boundary.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Cooper Connolly is out and Perth Scorchers at 30/3 after 3.3 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: OUT! CASTLED! Good-length delivery, on middle and off from Tom Rogers. The ball swings in late and nips it sharly. Cooper Connolly prods hallway to ease it outside off but misses the inner edge and the ball wrecked the middle stump.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Aaron Hardie smashed a Four on Tom Rogers bowling . Perth Scorchers at 29/2 after 3.1 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! GLORIOUS! On a length, wide outside off. Aaron Hardie beautifully leans on the delivery and creams it through the cover region for another boundary.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 25/2 after 3 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
Perth Scorchers
Cooper Connolly 0 (1)
Aaron Hardie 4 (4)
Melbourne Renegades
Will Sutherland 2/4 (1)
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mitchell Marsh is out and Perth Scorchers at 25/2 after 2.5 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: OUT! lbw b Will Sutherland.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and Perth Scorchers at 25/1 after 2.4 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: OUT! c Tim Seifert b Will Sutherland.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Four on Will Sutherland bowling . Perth Scorchers at 25/0 after 2.3 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! Pitches it fuller, on off. Finn Allen lofts it over the mid off fielder and gets a boundary.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 21/0 after 2 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
Perth Scorchers
Finn Allen 15 (8)
Aaron Hardie 4 (4)
Melbourne Renegades
Gurinder Sandhu 0/7 (1)
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers at 14/0 after 1 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score:
Perth Scorchers
Finn Allen 10 (4)
Aaron Hardie 3 (2)
Melbourne Renegades
Tom Rogers 0/14 (1)
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Six on Tom Rogers bowling . Perth Scorchers at 14/0 after 0.5 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: SIX! THIS IS HUGE! Back of a length, on off. Finn Allen once again rides the bounce and lashes it out over deep mid-wicket fence for the first biggie of the inning.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Four on Tom Rogers bowling . Perth Scorchers at 8/0 after 0.4 overs
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: FOUR! EXCELLENT SHOT! On a length, on off and middle. Finn Allen swats it from the middle of his willow and the ball zips towards the right of the bowler for four runs. Not a bat start from Finn!
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores: Perth Scorchers Playing XI
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Perth Scorchers (Playing XI) - Aaron Hardie, Finn Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (C), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores: Melbourne Renegades Playing XI
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI) - Tim Seifert (WK), Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland (C), Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Toss Update
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Live Score: Melbourne Renegades won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 26 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details
Match 26 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades to be held at Perth Stadium, Perth at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.