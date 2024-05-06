Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after MI beat SRH: Jasprit Bumrah retains top spot

Mumbai Indians stood on the brink of elimination after a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at home last Friday, but the Hardik Pandya-led side kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive, albeit still bleak, with a thumping seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians' Tim David hugs teammates Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah as they celebrate the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma(MI-X)

After the SRH fast bowlers inflicted an early horror for the MI side, removing the top three for 31 runs inside the powerplay, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma stitched an unbeaten century stand to guide Mumbai home with 16 balls to spare. Suryakumar pulled off his best show this season with a knock of 102 not out in 51 balls as Mumbai scripted their fourth win this season.

Captain Hardik finally struck form, a month before India begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup in the USA, while veteran Piyush Chawla also bagged three wickets as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad for a below-par 173 for eight at home. Pandya found rhythm and momentum to return 4-0-31-3 while Chawla (4-0-33-3) produced an impactful performance to trouble the SRH batters. For the visiting side, their batting performance was in complete contrast to what they had pulled off in Hyderabad earlier this season, hammering a then-record total of 277 for three as they struggled for momentum and lacked initiative in the Wankhede match.

IPL 2024 updated Purple Cap list after MI beat SRH

Jasprit Bumrah retained the top spot in the Purple Cap table with his solitary wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which took his tally to 18 this season in 12 matches. SRH skipper Pat Cummins, meanwhile, made the top 10 after his solitary strike in the match against Mumbai. T Natarajan, on the other hand, who held the second spot last week, slipped to the fourth position after going wicketless in his appearance at the Wankhede Stadium.