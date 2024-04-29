 Purple Cap IPL 2024 after CSK vs SRH: Mustafizur Rahman moves to second spot, Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Purple Cap IPL 2024 after CSK vs SRH: Mustafizur Rahman moves to second spot, Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 29, 2024 12:27 AM IST

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman has moved to the second spot with 14 scalps in 8 matches at an economy rate of 9.75.

Chennai Super Kings pace duo Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana moved up in the Purple Cap race by taking 2 wickets each against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. The Purple Cap race intensified in the second half of the season as the top 3 bowlers claimed the same number of wickets - 14. However, Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah continues to hold the top spot with a better economy.

Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets against SRH.(AFP)
Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets against SRH.(AFP)

Rahman has moved to the second spot with 14 scalps in 8 matches at an economy rate of 9.75. However, it would be tough for him to clinch the Purple Cap as he will return to Bangladesh to join the national duties next week after the Punjab Kings clash. However, on Sunday he claimed the wickets of Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel has dropped down to the third position as his economy is inferior to Mustafizur and Bumrah. The former Purple Cap owner has got his mojo back this season as he is using his variations well to outsmart the opposition batters in the middle and death overs.

Also Read | Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after CSK vs SRH: Virat Kohli breaches 500-run mark, stays top; Ruturaj Gaikwad goes 2nd

Pathirana also took the crucial wickets of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen in the SRH clash as he continues to produce his stellar performance with the ball in the Yellow jersey. He has the best bowling average - 13, amongst the top 5 in the list as he has claimed 13 wickets in 6 matches.

T Natarajan is placed at the fifth spot in the race with 13 scalps in 8 matches as he has been the frontline bowler of Sunrisers Hyderabad who also have the likes of Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their line-up,

Rajasthan Royals ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has dropped out of the top five after a long time from the Purple Cap race. He also has 13 scalps in his kitty, but in the last couple of matches, his economy rate dropped down.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup Team India Squad, CSK vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Purple Cap IPL 2024 after CSK vs SRH: Mustafizur Rahman moves to second spot, Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On