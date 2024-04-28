Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after CSK vs SRH: Virat Kohli breaches 500-run mark, stays top; Ruturaj Gaikwad goes 2nd

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli continued on his excellent run-scoring form in the season, becoming the first to reach the 500-run mark in IPL 2024. Kohli maintains his lead at the top of the Orange Cap list with exactly 500 runs to his name in 10 matches, following an unbeaten 70-run knock during the nine-wicket win against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Later in the evening, Ruturaj Gaikwad inched closer to Kohli, too, as he scored a brilliant 98 to jump to the second spot; the Chennai Super Kings captain has 447 runs to his name in nine innings. Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after CSK vs SRH: Kohli breaches 500-run mark, stays top(PTI)

Kohli has been in sublime touch with the bat and produced an aggressive display on Sunday as RCB chased down a 201-run target with four overs to spare in Ahmedabad. Will Jacks, the no.3 batter for RCB, smashed a century off just 41 deliveries as the side registered a third win in the competition.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Another batter to breach the 400-run mark for the season was Sai Sudharsan, whose unbeaten 84 took him to the third spot in the Orange Cap list. Following the quick wickets in Gujarat Titans' top order, Sudharsan held one end and stitched strong partnerships with Shahrukh Khan and David Miller; he is currently on 418 runs in ten innings.

Sanju Samson and KL Rahul -- both of whom climbed to 2nd and 3rd spot -- are now fourth and fifth in the list, respectively. There was no other change in the top ten in the list for highest run-scorers.

Updated Orange Cap list(IPL 2024)

Onto Monday

Significant changes are expected in the Orange Cap list once again, as Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Monday night's match in IPL 2024. DC's Rishabh Pant (6th with 371 runs) and KKR's Sunil Narine (7th with 357 runs) will look to climb further in the Orange Cap list, while eyes will also be on Jake Fraser McGurk, whose fearless batting approach has been the talk of the town. Phil Salt (12th with 324 runs) will also be aiming to put out another stroung outing for the Knight Riders, as they would aim to return to winning ways after a crushing loss against Punjab Kings earlier this week.