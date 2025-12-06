Quinton de Kock equals Kumar Sangakkara's world records, Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni not even close

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock carved his name deeper into cricket’s record books with a magnificent century against India in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam, powering his way to several major milestones during a commanding innings. South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates(AP)

The left-hander, who had endured two quiet outings earlier in the series, roared back in style with a scintillating 106 off 89 balls, an innings laced with eight fours and six towering sixes. His aggressive knock, struck at a brisk strike rate of 119.10, not only revived South Africa’s innings but also elevated him among the greats in ODI history.

De Kock’s century was his seventh in ODIs against India, drawing him level with Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya for the joint-most hundreds against the Men in Blue. Remarkably, while Jayasuriya needed 85 innings to reach the mark, de Kock has done it in just 23—an extraordinary display of consistency and domination against one of the strongest bowling attacks in world cricket. His tally of 1,191 ODI runs versus India now comes at an imposing average of 51.78.

Most ODI hundreds vs India

7 - Quinton de Kock (23 innings)

7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (85 innings)

6 - AB de Villiers (32 innings)

6 - Ricky Ponting (59 innings)

6 - Kumar Sangakkara (71 innings)

With that knock, the 31-year-old also reached a landmark that puts him alongside another Sri Lankan great. His 23rd ODI century as a designated wicketkeeper took him level with Kumar Sangakkara for the most tons by a wicketkeeper in ODI history.

Most ODI tons as a designated wicketkeeper

23 - Kumar Sangakkara

23 - Quinton de Kock

19 - Shai Hope

16 - Adam Gilchrist

11 - Jos Buttler

10 - AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni

De Kock has now converted 23 of his 55 fifty-plus scores into centuries in the format, giving him a conversion rate of 41.81 percent—slightly ahead of Virat Kohli’s renowned 41.40 percent.

His hundred also placed him in elite global company for the most ODI centuries in a single away country, joining Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, AB de Villiers and Rohit Sharma with seven centuries in India, a feat achieved in far fewer matches than most others on the list.

During the innings, de Kock crossed 13,000 international runs, becoming only the seventh South African to reach the milestone. His international tally now stands at 13,088 runs in 311 matches, including 30 hundreds and 70 fifties.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl on a surface offering early movement, but de Kock’s authoritative strokeplay ensured South Africa surged past 240 even as wickets fell around him.