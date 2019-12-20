Rahul Dravid’s son Samit cracks double ton in U-14 cricket

cricket

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 21:29 IST

Former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid’s son, Samit, cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match this week.

Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Kolkata.

His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also took three wickets.

READ: Rohit 9 runs away from breaking Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old record

Earlier. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that he will find out with Rahul Dravid as to why Bumrah’s fitness test will not be conducted at the NCA. Ganguly recently visited NCA and held discussions with his former vice-captain, who was appointed the head of NCA in July.

“There’s huge hope from Rahul. He’s been a tremendous player. You will get perfection and commitment. We will sort it out,” said the BCCI chief. “We have given Dravid the charge at the NCA to get it more organised. Ultimately we will extend his role. I’ve spoken to him and the office-bearers. You will get to know the details in a week’s time,” he added.

READ: ‘Abey teri thigh se badi calf hai uski’: Kohli hilariously trolls Chahal

“NCA has to be first and final point of every international cricketer. It’s just been a couple of months since I have taken over. I will speak to Rahul (Dravid). I met him a few times. We will understand the problem and solve it.

“From outside, and who has not seen this very closely, Bumrah has been injured for a while. I was not part of system while he was sent. What happened? But if you ask me, NCA is a place for Indian cricketers. Everything has to go through the NCA so we will find out,” the former India captain pointed.