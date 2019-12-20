India vs West Indies: ‘Abey teri thigh se badi calf hai uski’ - Virat Kohli hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

cricket

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 18:00 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in hilarious banter on social media ahead of team’s third and final ODI against West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday. The three-match series is locked at 1-1 after West Indies thumped India by eight wickets in Chennai but the hosts hit back strongly in Vizag, taking the second ODI by 107 runs.

Ahead of the match, Chahal uploaded an image on social media in which he was seen holding Windies skipper Kieron Pollard’s bat . His post read: “10 kilo ka bat, 2.5 kilo ka haath!!”

To this, Kohli hilariously trolled Chahal by commenting: “Abey Teri thigh se badi calf hai uski (his calves are bigger than you thighs).”

Ahead of third ODI, Virat Kohli and his troops were given a day off and the players made the most of it. Kohli was joined by Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul for the team bonding session.

A day off and an afternoon with the boys is exactly what we needed 😃🤙 pic.twitter.com/6K3KLW63iJ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 20, 2019

Meanwhile, India seamer pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out from the third ODI. Chahar experienced pain in the lower back after the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam. He has been replaced in the squad with Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini. “The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover,” said BCCI in a statement.

Chahar was a part of India’s playing XI in both the previous ODIs in Visakhapatnam and Chennai. He returned with figures of 0/44 in the first ODI and 1/48 in the last one. Saini, on other hand, has recovered from the groin injury which had kept him away for a few matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.