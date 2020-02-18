Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months

cricket

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 15:09 IST

Samit Dravid, son of former India cricketer and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid, scored a brilliant double century in a U-14 BTR Shield match between his team Mallya Aditi International School and Sri Kumaran. He has been enjoying a brilliant run of form as this was his second double ton in two months. Samit scored 204 with the help of 33 boundaries to help Mallya Aditi International School post a total of 377/3. In response, Sri Kumaran were bundled out for 110 with Samit taking two wickets as his team won by 267 runs.

Samit cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match in December last year. Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament in Kolkata.

His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also took three wickets.

Earlier this month, Rahul Dravid hailed the facilities at the stadium set up by Salem Cricket Foundation and praised the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) for developing facilities and infrastructure.

“It is fantastic that facilities and infrastructure are being developed by the TNCA and the Tamil Nadu government.

I truly believe that the next generation of cricketers, the next generation of heroes and talent in the country is going to come from smaller towns and cities and such facilities would help them achieve their goal,” the legendary cricketer added.

Dravid also praised Tamil Nadu left-arm paceman T Natarajan, who hails from Salem and said he would be a role model for a new generation of players.

(With agency inputs)