Rahul Dravid sets record straight over Ishan Kishan's non-selection for AFG T20Is, clears air on Shreyas Iyer

India head coach Rahul Dravid opened the traditional press conference by confirming Virat Kohli's unavailability for the 1st T20I against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Addressing the media ahead of the series opener between India and Afghanistan in Mohali, Dravid was also asked about the non-selection of wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. The Indian head coach also revealed why premier batter Shreyas Iyer was not named in India's squad for the three-match T20I series. Dravid has revealed why Kishan and Iyer were not named in India’s T20I squad (AFP-PTI)

While former skipper Kohli and captain Rohit returned to India's T20I squad for the Afghanistan series, premier batters Iyer and KL Rahul were not picked for the three T20Is. India have added wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson to its squad for the final T20I assignment ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the 1st T20I, head coach Dravid was asked the buzzing question about Kishan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: 'If Rishabh Pant fit even on 1 leg...': Gavaskar wants total shake-up on India star's return as Rahul's replacement

For the unversed, Kishan had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be released from the Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. According to reports, Kishan was not selected for the Afghanistan series on disciplinary grounds. Rubbishing reports about Kishan's non-selection in the press conference, head coach Dravid has revealed the real reason behind the departure of the Indian gloveman from the T20I squad.

‘Ishan requested a break’: Dravid

"No, absolutely not (disciplinary issue). Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan requested a break, which we agreed on in South Africa. We supported it. He has not yet made himself available. I don't think he has made himself available as yet. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection," Dravid told reporters in Mohali.

Discussing the curious case of Iyer, the former India skipper admitted that the middle-order batter unfortunately missed out on a place in the Indian squad. Iyer had a forgetful outing in the two-match Test series against South Africa. The Mumbaikar batter also played no role in India's T20I series against the Proteas. Iyer is set to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024 ahead of the England Test series.

No disciplinary reason for Iyer's non-inclusion

"Certainly, in Shreyas Iyer's case, there is absolutely no disciplinary reason for his non-inclusion. It's just that he missed out. There were a lot of batters in the team", Dravid said. "Shreyas missed out, he didn't play the T20Is in South Africa, if you noticed. They are a lot of batters and it's not easy to fit everyone. So, absolutely, there is no disciplinary reasons at all. At least I didn't discuss such things with the selectors," Dravid added. Rohit's Team India will meet Rashid Khan-less Afghanistan in the 1st T20I at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.