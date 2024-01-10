'If Rishabh Pant fit even on 1 leg...': Gavaskar wants total shake-up on India star's return as Rahul's replacement

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is expecting a three-horse race for the vacant wicketkeeper spot at Team India in the ICC World T20 year. After India's multi-format tour to South Africa, Team India is gearing up for their next white-ball assignment against Afghanistan. Sanctioning the returns of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I setup, the Indian think tank also had to rest and not select some high-profile names for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. Sunil Gavaskar shared his views about the India's wicketkeeper debate at World Cup(AP-AFP-HT)

Champions in the 2007 edition of the ICC World T20, India will meet the Asian visitors in its final T20I series ahead of the big-ticket event. Former champions West Indies and United States will co-host the T20 World Cup later this year. Announcing the squad on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. While India have not selected former vice-captain KL Rahul, premier batter Shreyas Iyer has been rested for the Afghanistan T20Is.

Speaking to Star Sports on the show Game Plan, Gavaskar backed Rishabh Pant to reclaim his spot in the Indian squad. Pant suffered multiple injuries in a serious car crash, although the Delhi Capitals (DC) gloveman is tipped to return for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. When asked about Rahul playing the roles of a wicketkeeper and middle-order batter at the T20 World Cup, Gavaskar threw his weight behind Pant, who he believes is a game-changer for Rohit Sharma’s men.

‘If Rishabh Pant is fit on even one leg…’

"I see him (Rahul) as a wicketkeeper as well but I will say one thing before that - if Rishabh Pant is fit on even one leg, he should come in the team because he is a game-changer in every format. If I am the selector, I will put his name first," Gavaskar said. "However, if Rishabh Pant is unavailable and KL Rahul keeps wickets, it will be good because the balance will also get created. Then you have the option to play him as an opener or use him in the middle order as a finisher at No. 5 or No. 6," the former India skipper added.

'KL Rahul is a proper wicketkeeper'

Gavaskar opined that 'all-rounder' Rahul has improved as a wicketkeeper. According to Gavaskar, Rahul was a 'reluctant wicketkeeper' when he was initially given the role to keep wickets for Team India. When asked whether the 2024 season of the IPL can settle India's wicketkeeper debate for the World Cup, Gavaskar refused to rule out wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma from the three-horse race.

'We have seen Jitesh Sharma'

"Competition between players is good. All three players are good. We have seen Jitesh Sharma. He is an impressive striker and finisher. In T20 cricket, wicketkeepers usually stay back and are rarely close to the stumps. So even if you don't have that much wicketkeeping prowess but have batting and form, you can come in the team," Gavaskar added.