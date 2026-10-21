Ranji Trophy: Harpreet Brar's effort in Punjab win fuels India dream

For Harpreet Brar, the Ranji Trophy encounter against Chhattisgarh was about much more than a seven-wicket haul. It was an opportunity to demonstrate his growing mastery of red-ball bowling, reward years of patience and take another step towards his ultimate ambition of representing India.

Harpreet Brar picked up a seven-wicket haul in Punjab's win against Chhattisgarh (BCCI Domestic)

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The 31-year-old left-arm spinner delivered a sensational performance, claiming seven wickets for 56 runs in the first innings and adding two more in the second to finish with nine wickets in the match. And 7/56 turned out to be the best bowling figures in the six first-class encounters he has played.

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His efforts helped Punjab defeat Chhattisgarh by seven wickets in their Elite Group B contest at New Chandigarh on Wednesday, with the hosts making the most of a dry surface that offered considerable assistance to spin.

Having posted a formidable 456 in their first innings, Punjab needed their bowlers to exploit the conditions and establish a decisive advantage. Brar responded by dismantling Chhattisgarh for 206, allowing Punjab to enforce the follow-on.

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{{^usCountry}} “With a win behind us in the first game, we wanted to go hard at the opposition and go for the win. My plan was simple — to bowl in the right areas and bowl to my strength. The wicket was also offering good bounce and some turn. I enjoyed bowling against them and plotting the dismissals,” Brar said after the match. He has played 22 List-A and 107 T20 matches and 51 IPL ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With a win behind us in the first game, we wanted to go hard at the opposition and go for the win. My plan was simple — to bowl in the right areas and bowl to my strength. The wicket was also offering good bounce and some turn. I enjoyed bowling against them and plotting the dismissals,” Brar said after the match. He has played 22 List-A and 107 T20 matches and 51 IPL ties. {{/usCountry}}

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The left-armer’s control and ability to extract turn made him a constant threat. Chhattisgarh lost wickets at regular intervals, and although Amandeep Khare fought hard with 91, Brar ensured the visitors could not build a substantial innings. He accounted for seven batters in a spell that showcased his accuracy, variations and understanding of the conditions.

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One dismissal that particularly pleased Brar was that of opener Sanidhya Hurkat, who was caught in the slip cordon by Shubman Gill.

“Getting Sanidhya Hurkat’s wicket when he was caught in the slip area by Shubman was really satisfying. In fact, Shubman’s presence also helped in setting up the dismissals. He has gathered great experience playing and leading India. I just wanted to give my 110 percent and dominate,” Brar said.

His first-innings effort set the tone for Punjab, but Chhattisgarh showed considerable resistance in their second innings. Aayush Pandey struck a patient 111 off 252 balls, while Khare contributed 62 as the visitors reached 335. The recovery prolonged the contest but could not erase the deficit.

Brar returned to claim two more wickets, finishing with match figures of 9/173. Emanjot Singh Chahal also played a crucial role, taking three wickets for 43 runs in the second innings, while Harjas Singh claimed three wickets. Punjab's spinners continued to exploit the dry pitch, ensuring Chhattisgarh never gained enough momentum to threaten the hosts.

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For Punjab bowling coach Harmeet Bansal, a former Punjab pacer who previously played for Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League, Brar’s performance was the result of a deliberate shift in mindset and sustained technical work.

“Harpreet is very hungry. This year he told me that he has to do well and, wherever he gets a chance, he just has to take wickets. He has no other target. He is working on his seam position and trying to hit the seam well in the nets. Wherever he gets a chance, he is executing his plans well and getting good results,” Bansal said.

Bansal was particularly impressed by the speed with which Brar made an impact in the first innings, taking seven wickets in just under 24 overs. He added that the spinner has been working on using different angles and the crease, as well as varying his pace without compromising the revolutions imparted on the ball.

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“He is using his angles and the crease a lot. He is working on that too and getting good results. On pace too, some balls are fast and some are slow, with no difference in revolutions. He is working on a lot of things,” Bansal explained.

For Brar, the performance was another step in a first-class journey that has taken time to gather momentum. Despite having made his red-ball debut only last season, he has spent years honing his skills, with opportunities in the IPL providing valuable experience against international-quality batters.

Brar first earned an IPL contract with Punjab Kings, then Kings XI Punjab, ahead of the 2019 season. His breakthrough performance came in 2021, when he claimed 3/19 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, dismissing Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. He has since continued to feature for the franchise, gaining exposure to high-pressure situations and learning from experienced players and coaches, including Ricky Ponting.

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“Definitely, it has helped a lot. When one bowls against big international cricketers, one has to be meticulous and spot on. Having a class coach like Ricky Ponting, who has tremendous experience playing cricket and dominating world cricket, shows what aura he carries. All this has helped me become the person and cricketer I am today,” Brar said.

“But for me, learning comes every day. I am learning every day to become better.”

His ambitions are now firmly focused on red-ball cricket, where he wants to make every opportunity count and establish himself as a consistent wicket-taker.

“I enjoy bowling in the shortest format and one-day cricket, but this season I am focused and determined to do well in red-ball cricket. I want to play for India A, and India eventually. The start to the ongoing season is great, and I want to build on that and showcase more of my spin skills in upcoming matches,” he said.

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Punjab’s victory was underpinned by a formidable batting effort, with captain Uday Saharan scoring 161 and wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora making 107 in the first innings. Chasing a target of 86, Punjab lost three wickets but completed the job in 16.5 overs, with Saharan remaining unbeaten on 40 and Arora on 10 not out.

The result strengthened Punjab’s start to the campaign, but Brar’s nine-wicket haul stood out as the defining performance. Punjab take on Hyderabad in their next encounter.

Brief scores

Punjab: 456 and 86/3 in 16.5 overs (Uday Saharan 161, Salil Arora 107; Saharan 40 not out in the second innings).

Chhattisgarh: 206 and 335 (Amandeep Khare 91, Aayush Pandey 111; Harpreet Brar 7/56 and 2/117; Emanjot Singh Chahal 3/43 in the second innings).

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Punjab won by seven wickets.