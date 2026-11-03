Ranji Trophy: Kartik, openers put UP in command against Baroda

Uttar Pradesh chose to rely on youngsters this season, which meant more chances to the likes of left-arm spinner Kartik Yadav and batter Adarsh Singh, one of the best finds of the UPT20 Leagues in the last four editions.

Madhav Kaushik struck an unbeaten half-century

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While Kartik maintained consistency in the new domestic season, Adarsh too kicked off his journey in first-class cricket in style. On Tuesday, Kartik claimed his third five-wicket haul of the ongoing Ranji season before debutant Adarsh and Madhav Kaushik struck unbeaten half-centuries to put UP in a commanding position against Baroda in their Elite Group A match, at the Green Park Stadium here on Tuesday.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

At stumps on Day 2, UP were 196 for no loss in 55 overs, trailing Baroda’s first-innings total of 355 by 159 runs. Adarsh, on debut, was batting on a composed 96 off 150 balls with 12 boundaries, while Madhav was unbeaten on 90 from 180 deliveries, laced with 11 fours. The unbroken opening stand has already given UP a solid platform after Baroda were bowled out in the morning session.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Baroda, who chose to bat after winning the toss, resumed on 269/6 and added 86 runs before being dismissed in 115.3 overs. Dhruv Patel top-scored with a patient 124, while Manan Solanki made a fluent 50 and wicketkeeper Mitesh Patel contributed 49. But Kartik’s control through the middle and lower order proved decisive as he finished with 5 for 104 from 30.3 overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Baroda, who chose to bat after winning the toss, resumed on 269/6 and added 86 runs before being dismissed in 115.3 overs. Dhruv Patel top-scored with a patient 124, while Manan Solanki made a fluent 50 and wicketkeeper Mitesh Patel contributed 49. But Kartik’s control through the middle and lower order proved decisive as he finished with 5 for 104 from 30.3 overs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

For the third successive match this season, the 20-year-old spinner from Prayagraj produced a five-for. He had taken six wickets against Bihar, 5 for 37 against Goa, and a career-best 6 for 42 against Puducherry earlier in the campaign, underlining his rapid rise in only his first full season of first-class cricket.

Kartik struck at crucial moments. He removed Shivalik Sharma early on Day 1 to break the opening partnership, then dismissed Mitesh Patel and later cleaned up Mahesh Pithiya and Rasikh Salam as Baroda’s innings folded. His ability to bowl long spells with discipline kept the pressure on a Baroda line-up that had looked set for a much bigger total.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Karan Sharma provided excellent support with 3 for 39, including the wickets of Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Patel and Raj Limbani. Yash Dayal and Zeeshan Ansari chipped in with a wicket apiece, while Prashant Veer and Shivam Mavi kept things tight. Baroda lost their last four wickets for 52 runs after Atit Sheth’s 35 had briefly steadied the innings.

UP’s openers showed admirable patience against a Baroda attack led by left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt and seamers Rasikh Salam, Atit Sheth and Raj Limbani. Adarsh, an aggressive cricketer in white ball format, looked assured from the outset, leaving the ball well and punishing anything overpitched. His unbeaten 96 included 12 fours and came at a healthy strike rate of 64.

Madhav, meanwhile, was equally resolute at the other end. The right-hander faced 180 balls for his 90, rotating strike intelligently and ensuring UP did not lose early wickets on a pitch that was already offering assistance to the spinners. Together, the pair has added 196 runs, frustrating Baroda’s bowlers for the entire second and third sessions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Baroda used six bowlers, with Bhatt bowling the most overs 16 for 57 but none could make the breakthrough. Rasikh Salam, Sheth, Limbani, Mahesh Pithiya and Manan Solanki all tried variations, yet the UP openers remained watchful, particularly against spin as the day wore on.

With two full days remaining, UP will look to bat deep on Wednesday and take a substantial first-innings lead. A lead in excess of 100 could put immense pressure on Baroda in the fourth innings on a surface expected to deteriorate further. For Kartik, another productive spell could well decide the outcome and for Adarsh, a century on debut would cap a memorable introduction to Ranji Trophy cricket.

“Youngsters have been doing well this season and Kartik is the first hand example of this. This time, our intention was to give preference to the youngsters and it’s good that they are doing justice to the opportunities,” UP’s chief coach Gyanendra Pandey said on Tuesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Brief Scores: 355 in 115.3 overs (Dhruv Patel 124, Manan Solanki 50, Mitesh Patel 49, Kartik Yadav 5/104, Karan Sharma 3/39) vs UP 196/0 in 55 overs (Adarsh Singh 96*, Madhav Kaushik 90*). UP trail by 159 runs.