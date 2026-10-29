Ranji Trophy Round 3, Day 4 Live Updates: Can Jammu and Kashmir turn the tide? Mumbai, Bengal eye victories

Ranji Trophy Round 3, Day 4 Live Updates: An exciting Day 4 awaits in India’s premier first-class red-ball cricket tournament. Round three is done with two of the 16 matches, while rest are all but closing in on a result. Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir find themselves in a difficult spot against Baroda, while Bengal, riding on Mohammed Shami's heroics, are on course for third outright win. The best performance on Day 3, however, came from Musheer Khan, who followed up his century with a five-for as his all-round show gave Mumbai a massive 160-run lead in the first innings against Haryana.