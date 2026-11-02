Ranji Trophy: Salil Arora, Sanvir Singh hit unbeaten tons, rally Punjab vs Andhra

Salil Arora is making a habit of turning around tough situations with brilliant batting performances. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Amritsar continued his sensational run in the Ranji Trophy, scoring a century for the fourth successive match this season to pull Punjab out of trouble against Andhra in Elite Group B at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Monday.

Sanvir Singh (File image) (Sanvir Singh - Instagram)

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Andhra won the toss, put Punjab into bat and had them reeling at 71 for five. Punjab suffered a dramatic collapse, losing four wickets for 51 runs as pacers Kavuri Saiteja and KS Narasimha Raju struck.

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With the hosts staring at a damaging first-innings total, the responsibility fell on the shoulders of their most consistent batter this season, Salil Arora, who was unbeaten on 111 at stumps on Day 1 with Sanvir Singh 100 not out.

The 23-year-old is having a sparkling season. He scored 110 against Assam, 107 against Chhattisgarh and 151 against Hyderabad. And he delivered again.

Displaying remarkable temperament, patience and an ability to absorb pressure, Salil, batting at No.6, held the innings together with No.7 Sanvir Singh as the pair shared in an unbroken 205-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

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{{^usCountry}} Salil didn’t let the situation get to him, gradually building his innings and frustrating the Andhra bowling attack. The youngster brought up his hundred (186b, 11x4, 3x6). His remarkable consistency has been one of Punjab's big positives this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salil didn’t let the situation get to him, gradually building his innings and frustrating the Andhra bowling attack. The youngster brought up his hundred (186b, 11x4, 3x6). His remarkable consistency has been one of Punjab's big positives this season. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the rescue act wasn’t a one-man show.

Sanvir Singh displayed equal composure, remaining unbeaten on 100, having faced 183 balls (10x4).

In the morning, Narasimha Raju removed Prabhsimran Singh (24) and Jashanpreet Singh (1), while Saiteja struck twice in succession to dismiss captain Uday Saharan and Ramandeep Singh, both without scoring. Saiteja had figures of 3/65 and Raju 2/41.

For Salil Arora, the fourth century is another statement of his growing stature in domestic cricket. For Punjab, it was a day of resilience, character and a remarkable turnaround.

Pradosh ton powers TN v Chandigarh

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Pradosh Ranjan Paul struck an unbeaten 138 to guide Tamil Nadu to 320/4 against Chandigarh at stumps on Day 1 in their Elite Group D tie in Chandigarh.

Electing to bat, Tamil Nadu lost Vimal Khumar for 11 before wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan steadied the innings, scoring 52 off 88 deliveries (8x4). Jagadeesan's dismissal at 92/2 brought Baba Indrajith to the crease, who partnered with Paul in a crucial 139-run stand for the third wicket.

Indrajith scored a patient 51 off 112 balls before falling to Nishunk Birla, while C Andre Siddarth made 13. Paul, however, continued to anchor the innings. He has so far faced 215 deliveries and hit 12 fours.

Guruswamy Ajitesh provided the late impetus to be unbeaten on 34 (46b, 6x4) as the visitors added 62 runs without losing a wicket in the final 10 overs.

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For Chandigarh, Bhagmender Lather was the most successful bowler with 2/47, while Nikhil Sharma and Nishunk Birla claimed a wicket each.