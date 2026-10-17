Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill set to boost Punjab against Chhattisgarh

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) New Chandigarh Stadium will be in the spotlight on Sunday as India captain Shubman Gill returns to state duty for Punjab’s Ranji Trophy Elite Group B second-round clash against Chhattisgarh.

Shubman Gill available for Punjab for Ranji Trophy tie against Chhattisgarh. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gill’s presence, along with opener Prabhsimran Singh, will strengthen Punjab’s batting as the hosts look to secure their first outright victory of the season.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Former India Under-19 captain Uday Saharan will lead the side, but Gill is expected to be the star attraction. He missed Punjab’s opening round fixture against Assam, where the team settled for three points after securing a first-innings lead.

Gill heads into the contest on the back of a prolific run in India’s 2-1 ODI series win over the West Indies, scoring 334 runs at an average of 167 to claim the Player of the Series award. His unbeaten 223 off 133 balls in the second ODI helped India chase down 406 with 39 balls to spare, sealing an unassailable 2-0 lead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjab head coach Amit Uniyal said Gill was keen to contribute to the team’s red-ball campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab head coach Amit Uniyal said Gill was keen to contribute to the team’s red-ball campaign. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Shubman is very keen on Punjab doing well this season in all formats, especially red-ball cricket. He keeps track of the matches and developments and wants to contribute whenever he turns up for the team. He is also closely monitoring the progress of Punjab players,” Uniyal said.

Punjab have enjoyed encouraging performances in white-ball cricket, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but have struggled to replicate that success in the multi-day Ranji Trophy.

Uniyal believes the Punjab Cricket Association management and players are united in their resolve to turn things around in red-ball cricket this season, with a stronger team spirit and a renewed focus on delivering results in the premier domestic first-class competition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“This Punjab team is different from those of recent years. Everyone is backing each other to do well. At some stage, we could also see Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh coming into the picture and contributing for Punjab,” he said.

In Punjab’s opening fixture, 38-year-old fast bowler Umesh Yadav made an impressive debut, claiming seven wickets in the match. Gurnoor also chipped in, while spinners Emanjot Chahal and Harpreet Brar contributed to the bowling effort. Yadav and Gurnoor should be aiming to take advantage of the home conditions for early breakthroughs.

Punjab’s batting was another major positive, with three players scoring centuries. Patiala’s 19-year-old Vihaan, a member of India’s victorious Under-19 World Cup squad, struck 103 for Assam in the first innings, while wicketkeeper Salil Arora (110) and Emanjot (114 not out) scored hundreds for Punjab.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“All three did tremendously well with the bat. Vihaan was asked to showcase his skills and make the most of the opportunity. He showed great temperament and character to score his maiden Ranji Trophy century on debut. Salil has been consistent, while Emanjot was outstanding. He has the potential to develop into a good all-rounder,” Uniyal said.

The coach will also be banking on Umesh’s experience and wicket-taking ability against Chhattisgarh, who have three points after their opening-round match against Saurashtra ended in a draw.

With temperatures dipping over the past few days, Punjab will hope to make the most of familiar home conditions and build on their encouraging start.

Uniyal also pointed to the PCA T20 Sher-e-Punjab Trophy as an example of the state’s growing depth, with players such as Gill, Abhishek, Arshdeep and Prabhsimran featuring in the competition. Naman Dhir’s performances eventually earned him his maiden India T20I and ODI call-ups, underlining the competition for places in Punjab cricket.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}