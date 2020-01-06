Ranji Trophy: Two snakes interrupt Mumbai vs Karnataka match

cricket

It was rain that played spoilsport in India’s first T20I against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Sunday. But in another part of the country, another cricket match was interrupted the same day for a bizarre reason. The incident took place on 3rd day of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The match between the two teams reportedly saw frequent appearances from snakes, which caused interruption in the play.

According to a tweet from The Hindu reporter Amol Karhadkar, the snake-catcher at the ground managed to catch hold of two snakes. “The highlight of the day at BKC: The snake-catcher displays his “second catch of the day”. It’s a non-venomous rat snake, btw,” he captioned the tweet.

The highlight of the day at BKC: The snake-catcher displays his "second catch of the day". It's a non-venomous rat snake, btw #RanjiTrophy #MUMvKAR pic.twitter.com/3egfNgc34w — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 5, 2020

This is not the first time a Ranji Trophy match this season has been interrupted by a snake visitor. A similar incident had happened during Andhra vs Vidarbha game, where a snake had entered the field and caused a delayed start to the match.

Putting up an all-round show, Karnataka defeated Mumbai by 5 wickets in their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game here on Sunday, inside two-and-half days. This was Mumbai’s second consecutive loss at home, following their defeat against Railways. It is also Karnataka’s fourth outright win against Mumbai since the 2013-14 season.

The 41-time domestic champions next play Tamil Nadu in Chennai from January 11. Karnataka captain Karun Nair praised his bowlers for restricting Mumbai in the second innings and also said the target was “gettable”. He also said in low-scoring game, any lead is important. He also praised Padikkal and Sharath for their knocks.

Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav said they failed as a unit. He also said that when he got out Shaw approached him to bat, but they did not take the risk, as he even could not lift his plate.

