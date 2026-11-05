Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull’s ton earns Delhi a draw against Services

Yash Dhull struck his first century of this Ranji Trophy season to help Delhi salvage a draw against Services in their Elite Group C match at the Air Force Complex Ground in Palam on Thursday.

Yash Dhull remained unbeaten on 104 off 104 balls (Getty)

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Delhi finished at 168/4 in their second innings, falling short of the 320-run target but taking three points by virtue of their first-innings lead.

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Services, who came into the match with one point, on the fourth day did not force a result and understandably opted for a defensive approach to secure a draw. Their second innings was built around commanding knocks from captain Rajat Paliwal, who struck his second century of the match, and Mohit Ahlawat who scored 142 earlier.

Paliwal, meanwhile, completed twin centuries against Delhi, following up his first-innings hundred with another impressive 116 in the second. Ahlawat remained scored 142 as Services declared at 397/9, setting Delhi a daunting target of 320. Jayant Goyat chipped in with 31.

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{{^usCountry}} With Delhi’s explosive batting line-up featuring Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull and Ayush Doseja, much depended on how the hosts approached the chase. However, the prospect of a result began to fade as Services’ bowlers made early inroads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Delhi’s explosive batting line-up featuring Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull and Ayush Doseja, much depended on how the hosts approached the chase. However, the prospect of a result began to fade as Services’ bowlers made early inroads. {{/usCountry}}

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Just before tea, Nitin Tanwar dismissed Doseja for 14 to leave Delhi struggling at 119/4. Dhull, who was batting on 64 at the time, held one end together, while Sumit Mathur, who had scored 99 in the first innings to rescue Delhi from trouble, had little time to repeat the effort.

Dhull eventually produced the innings Delhi needed, remaining unbeaten on 104 off 104 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes. He brought up his century off 102 deliveries, his first of the season, before the two teams shook hands soon after.

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Delhi’s innings ended at 168/4 in 38 overs, ensuring a draw and a first-innings victory. While Dhull’s century provided a positive takeaway, Delhi will have plenty to reflect on after a match that offered them little ground in their pursuit of a stronger position in the group.

The teams head to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Ranji Trophy going for a break before they resume in January.