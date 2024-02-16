Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second-fastest to 500 Test wickets, beats Anil Kumble to become quickest Indian

Rewriting history on Day 2 of the action-packed 3rd Test between India and England at the Saurashtra's Niranjan Shah Stadium, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin entered an exclusive club with his 500th Test wicket. Leading India's bowling charge on Friday, Ashwin provided the breakthrough for India and bagged the wicket of Zak Crawley in the third session of the day's play. Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope(AFP)

Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to the landmark, both in terms of matches and balls bowled. Overall, Ashwin has taken 25715 balls, next only to the legendary Glenn McGrath who required 25528. That Ashwin reached the peak in his 98th Test takes him past Anil Kumble, who needed 105 matches. The great Muttiah Muralitharan leads the pack at just 87 Tests.

In the last Test, Ashwin had outsmarted England's Ollie Pope to take his second wicket of the 2nd England innings. Skipper Rohit Sharma plucked a sharp catch of Pope to hand Ashwin his 498th wicket in Test cricket. With the all-important breakthrough, Ashwin also surpassed BS Chandrasekhar to become India's leading wicket-taker against England in Test cricket.

Ashwin went past Chandrasekhar

Fresh from his wicket No.96 to eclipse Chandrasekhar in the elite list, Ashwin dismissed Joe Root in the previous Test at Visakhapatnam to remain on the cusp of entering the 500-wicket club in the longest format. Rewarded for his spin-bowling masterclass, Ashwin scripted history by getting the better of the England opener to seal his 500th scalp in red-ball cricket. Interestingly, Ashwin zoomed past Kumble, bettering his feat by seven Tests.

Did you know?

The 37-year-old is also the second fastest to take 500 wickets in the history of Test cricket. Playing his 97th Test match for Team India, Ashwin is the ninth bowler to achieve 500 dismissals. Former India skipper Kumble is the leading wicket-taker for the Asian giants. Kumble bagged 619 wickets in 132 Test matches. With 800 wickets in 133 games, Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is the all-time highest wicket-taker in Tests.