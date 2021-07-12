Ravichandran Ashwin cleans up Somerset batsman to pick his first wicket for Surrey - WATCH

Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday made a terrific appearance at the ongoing County Championship. Playing his first game for Surrey Cricket, the Indian off-spinner not only opened the bowling attack but also managed to pick his maiden wicket for the team.

Ashwin, who replaced an injured Kyle Jamieson in the playing XI, began well against Somerset openers Devon Conway and Steven Davies. He went wicketless in his initial spell but returned strong in the 40th over to rock Somerset by cleaning up Tom Lammonby.

The batsman left the ball expecting a conventional spin that would move away. However, Ashwin's ball held the line and clipped off the bails to dismiss the left-hander for 42.

Check out the video:

Ashwin provided the much-needed breakthrough as Lammonby and Somerset skipper James Hildreth had stitched a 106-run stand for the third wicket.

This is the third County side Ashwin is playing for. Previously, he had represented Worcestershire in 2017 and Nottinghamshire County in the 2019 edition.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian off-spinner achieved a huge milestone by opening the bowling after Somerset captain James Hildreth won the toss and elected to bat. He became the first spinner in 11 years to bowl the first over in a County Championship match, since August 2010.

After this match, Ashwin will join back the Indian squad to begin preparations for the upcoming 5-match Test series against the hosts which begins from August 4 in Nottingham. Ahead of the series, a County game would help the off-spinner getting a better idea about the English conditions.