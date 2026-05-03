R Ashwin unapologetic over Jos Buttler mankad years later, says ‘if you start running early, whose fault is it?’

Chasing a target of 185, RR started strong with Buttler taking on opposition bowlers until Ashwin took the bails off before even delivering his ball. Buttler had to depart as he was outside the crease at the non-striker's end. The pair exchanged words after the incident, and the third umpire also gave the Englishman the marching orders, which changed the tide of the match. Punjab went on to win the match by 14 runs.

R Ashwin recalled running out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end in IPL 2019. The incident occurred during KXIP's match against RR, when Ashwin was representing Punjab. Ashwin's mankad of Buttler sparked a massive controversy over fair play, but the former India cricketer has always stood by his original decision.

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R Ashwin recalls controversial Jos Buttler mankad Speaking on JioStar, Ashwin said, "A lot of people talk about character, say this is wrong, or that the player is wrong. After hearing all that, I felt like doing it even more, not to prove a point to people. There was a moment when I was Captain against Mumbai, and we needed two runs. I was at extra cover and told the bowler to run him out at the non-striker’s end. The batter ran, but the bowler refused because people say it’s wrong."

“If the ICC felt this was an honesty problem, they wouldn’t keep it in the rules. If you need two runs off one ball and you start running early, whose fault is it? People say Jos Buttler didn’t try to run, but that’s not my problem. People also say I did it to win. Of course, I did it to win. What is there to be ashamed of? After I ran him out, I called the team and said, ‘This will look different to them, they will lose, don’t worry about the reaction, I will handle the media, we just have to win.’ And we won. So, there is no issue of character in this.”

The manner of Buttler's dismissal received a polarising reaction, with some supporting Ashwin and others criticising him for spoiling the spirit of cricket. "Other bowlers should also do it. Why don’t they? Because of the first thought that comes to mind, ‘What will people say?’ It has become a kind of societal pressure, whether it is right or wrong," he said.

"This started with umpires asking Captains if they want to withdraw the appeal. If you withdraw, you are seen as good, which is also wrong, because you let your bowler down in front of everyone. This decision should belong to the bowler and giving out or not is the umpire’s job. Why make a rule so complex? Like LBW, this is also out. Many cricketers tweeted that this is bad. My answer is simple: I didn’t steal, I didn’t do anything wrong, I played within the laws. Those who talk like this, I can file a case against them in court. What they are doing is character assassination. I am very proud of it, I will continue to be, and whoever does it, I will praise them even more."