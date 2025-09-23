Ravichandran Ashwin registers for auction; to be back in franchise cricket but with a twist

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has officially registered for the upcoming season of ILT20 while simultaneously there are reports of him signing for a BBL franchise too. This development follows the star cricketer's recent retirement from both international cricket and the Indian Premier League, where he last featured for the Chennai Super Kings. Ravichandran Ashwin for CSK(AFP)

As reported by Cricbuzz, the participation of Ashwin in the ILT20 auction is confirmed. This move represents the culmination of discussions going on since last August, when reports first emerged of his active engagement with league officials and franchise representatives.

Notably, the 2025 IPL season marked a homecoming for Ashwin as the Chennai Super Kings bought him during the mega auction ahead of the tournament. However, it was an underwhelming season for both him and the franchise. Following which there were discussions of the five time champions releasing ahead of the upcoming mini-auction. Ashwin put an end to the rumours by announcing a shock retirement from the grandest league of all.

ILT20 Auction Details

The ILT20 is conducting its inaugural player auction for season 4, scheduled for October 1, 2025, in Dubai. This marks a structural departure from the previous draft system. The organizers have implemented new mechanisms including Right-to-Match options and tiered base price categories at $10,000, $40,000, and $80,000.

The tournament window runs from December to January creating an optimal availability for marquee signings before international commitments. This provides strategic scheduling advantages for high-profile players seeking participation in the tournament.

BBL discussions

Parallel to his ILT20 registration, Cricket Australia has initiated discussions to bring Ashwin to the upcoming season of the Big Bash League. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg personally reached out to Ashwin following his IPL retirement announcement. If everything falls in place, he could be the first high profile male Indian cricketer in the competition.

Ashwin’s retirement from international cricket and IPL, positions him outside traditional BCCI central contract restrictions. His inclusion would offer BBL franchises significant tactical advantages, given the various skills and experience he brings to the table.

Prospects

The chronological sequence favors Ashwin’s participation in both the competitions. The ILT20’s December-January window precedes the BBL season, allowing him to be available for both the tournaments. The BBL’s overseas player framework requires franchises to fill multiple international slots through draft and pre-signing mechanisms, potentially facilitating rapid negotiations.

Current reports confirm Ashwin’s ILT20 participation through registration, while BBL discussions remain active with positive outlook. Final clarity is expected following the October 1 auction results and the subsequent BBL draft proceedings, marking a significant phase in the veteran spinner’s post IPL-career trajectory.