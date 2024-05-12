Ravindra Jadeja miffed after rare 'obstructing the field' dismissal, fiercely argues with umpire during CSK vs RR

Ravindra Jadeja became the victim of 'obstructing the field' dismissal in the crucial Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk Stadium. It was a rare sight in the IPL when a player got out in such a fashion. Jadeja was also miffed by the third umpire's decision, as he looked unimpressed while taking the long walk back and also had a word with the on-field umpire. Ravindra Jadeja got out obstructing the field during CSK vs RR clash.(X Images)

It was the fifth ball of the 16th over when Jadeja placed the ball at third man and ran hard to get the first run. However, there was some miscommunication between him and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as in the attempt to convert it into a double, Jadeja had to run back from the half pitch. While turning back to return to the bowler's end, Jadeja set his eyes on Sanju Samson, who had the ball in hand to throw at the stumps; the CSK star was in front of the wicket when the RR captain's throw hit him.

The visiting players' straightway appealed for obstructing the field as it was referred to the third umpire and after checking a couple of angles, he was given out for 5.

Meanwhile, he became the third player after Yusuf Pathan and Amit Mishra to get out of obstructing the field in the IPL.

Players out obstructing the field in the IPL

Yusuf Pathan (KKR) vs PWI, Ranchi, 2013

Amit Mishra (DC) vs SRH, Vizag, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) vs RR, Chennai, 2024

However, hosts CSK claimed a crucial 5-wicket win over the Royals to keep their campaign back on track after suffering a big defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last match.

Skipper Gaikwad led from the front in the moderate 142-run chase and scored an unbeaten 42 runs off 41 balls to take his team over the line. It was a slow track to bat on but opener Rachin Ravindra set the tone for CSK with a 27-run knock off 18 balls. Daryl Mitchell also scored crucial 22 runs off 13 balls for them.

Earlier, Simarjeet Singh dished out his best performance (3/26) in the IPL and exemplified CSK's discipline with the ball in restricting the Royals to 141 for five on Sunday. For RR, the in-form Riyan Parag top-scored with a 35-ball unbeaten 47 on a slow wicket.