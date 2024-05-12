IPL 2024, CSK vs RR IPL Live Score: Chennai look to revive qualification hopes against playoff-bound Rajasthan

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR IPL Live Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals -With table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders becoming the first team to enter the playoff stage of the Indian Premier League season 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are next in line to punch their qualification tickets in Chennai. Samson and Co. have entered the den of Chennai Super Kings for matchday 61 of the IPL 2024. Hosts CSK will also rekindle their IPL 2024 playoff hopes in their crucial clash with Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium....Read More

Champions in the 2008 edition of the cash-rich league, the Rajasthan Royals side need one win to seal their berth in the playoff. Samson and Co. are also eyeing the second spot in the IPL 2024 standings after an impressive showing in the league phase of the tournament. RR have picked up 16 points from 11 games this season. Rajasthan Royals are only two points behind an already qualified Shreyas Iyer’s KKR side on the IPL 2024 points table.

CSK's playoff bid took a massive hit when the defending champions lost to Gujarat Titans on Friday. Hosts CSK need to win their remaining games to enter the playoff stage of the IPL 2024. A convincing win over RR can help them take the third spot from Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL 2024 points table. The MS Dhoni-starrer side has 12 points in 12 games. CSK are also level on points with the fifth-placed Delhi Capitals side and KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 standings.

CSK witnessed a top-order malfunction in their last outing against GT. Ajinkya Rahane (1), Rachin Ravindra (1) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) had forgetful outings as CSK lost to GT by 35 runs. Shivam Dube has failed to fire for Super Kings ever since the all-rounder was named in India's World Cup squad. In-form pacer Tushar Deshpande will spearhead the pace attack of the Super Kings against the Men In Pink.

On the other hand, RR are eager to end their losing streak. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has a point to prove before leaving for the T20 World Cup. Skipper Samson will be assisted by batters Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey and Rovman Powell in their encounter with CSK at Chennai. RR or CSK, who will take home the crucial two points from Chepauk?

Here's all you need to know about CSK vs RR clash in IPL 2024:

-RR are one win away from entering the IPL 2024 playoff.

-This is MS Dhoni's final home game of the IPL 2024 season.

-Dhoni has the best strike rate (227) by any batter in the first five balls of the innings at IPL 2024.

-Ravichandran Ashwin has recorded eight wins from 11 games against CSK.

-With 73 runs in 52 balls, Sanju Samson has been dismissed thrice by Ravindra Jadeja.