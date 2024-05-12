IPL 2024, CSK vs RR IPL Live Score: Chennai look to revive qualification hopes against playoff-bound Rajasthan
Champions in the 2008 edition of the cash-rich league, the Rajasthan Royals side need one win to seal their berth in the playoff. Samson and Co. are also eyeing the second spot in the IPL 2024 standings after an impressive showing in the league phase of the tournament. RR have picked up 16 points from 11 games this season. Rajasthan Royals are only two points behind an already qualified Shreyas Iyer's KKR side on the IPL 2024 points table.
Champions in the 2008 edition of the cash-rich league, the Rajasthan Royals side need one win to seal their berth in the playoff. Samson and Co. are also eyeing the second spot in the IPL 2024 standings after an impressive showing in the league phase of the tournament. RR have picked up 16 points from 11 games this season. Rajasthan Royals are only two points behind an already qualified Shreyas Iyer’s KKR side on the IPL 2024 points table.
CSK's playoff bid took a massive hit when the defending champions lost to Gujarat Titans on Friday. Hosts CSK need to win their remaining games to enter the playoff stage of the IPL 2024. A convincing win over RR can help them take the third spot from Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL 2024 points table. The MS Dhoni-starrer side has 12 points in 12 games. CSK are also level on points with the fifth-placed Delhi Capitals side and KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2024 standings.
CSK witnessed a top-order malfunction in their last outing against GT. Ajinkya Rahane (1), Rachin Ravindra (1) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) had forgetful outings as CSK lost to GT by 35 runs. Shivam Dube has failed to fire for Super Kings ever since the all-rounder was named in India's World Cup squad. In-form pacer Tushar Deshpande will spearhead the pace attack of the Super Kings against the Men In Pink.
On the other hand, RR are eager to end their losing streak. Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has a point to prove before leaving for the T20 World Cup. Skipper Samson will be assisted by batters Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey and Rovman Powell in their encounter with CSK at Chennai. RR or CSK, who will take home the crucial two points from Chepauk?
Here's all you need to know about CSK vs RR clash in IPL 2024:
-RR are one win away from entering the IPL 2024 playoff.
-This is MS Dhoni's final home game of the IPL 2024 season.
-Dhoni has the best strike rate (227) by any batter in the first five balls of the innings at IPL 2024.
-Ravichandran Ashwin has recorded eight wins from 11 games against CSK.
-With 73 runs in 52 balls, Sanju Samson has been dismissed thrice by Ravindra Jadeja.
College student arrested after invading field to meet MS Dhoni
A young fan has been arrested for criminal trespassing and illegal entry after the college student invaded the field to meet MS Dhoni at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The incident took place in the IPL 2024 match between GT and CSK. "Yesterday, during the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, a college student jumped onto the field and started running towards the pitch. There was a break during the match and the accused thought of meeting Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Constables present at the spot apprehended him," ACP Rana said."In the preliminary investigation, we found that he had no other intentions. A case has been registered against him for trespassing and illegal entry during the match," he added.
Will this be MS Dhoni's final home game in IPL?
MS Dhoni cameo failed to inspire CSK to a win over GT in their last IPL 2024 outing. Dhoni was not out on 26 off 11 balls. With CSK set to host RR at Chepauk, the upcoming encounter will be Chennai's final home game of the season. Can CSK vs RR also be Dhoni's final home game of his IPL career?
'Rajasthan Royals should have qualified for playoffs by now'
Donovan Ferreira feels Rajasthan Royals should have qualified for playoffs by now. RR are set to lift late as the 2008 champions are one win away from entering the playoffs. "We should have already qualified for the playoffs by now. But, the IPL is a long tournament, and obviously, the second half is important," Ferreira said. "We had set out nicely by winning most of the games in the first half, and this game (against CSK) is quite important. We have three games left, but we do not want to leave it too late and put pressure on ourselves," he added. Do you agree with the RR star?
All you need to know about Chennai vs Rajasthan!
Chennai Super Kings will host Rajasthan Royals in match No.61 of the IPL 2024 at the M.A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. The IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 3:00 IST in Chennai. The IPL 2024 match between CSK and RR will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the IPL 2024 game on the JioCinema app and website.
A quick look at squads!
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Maheesh Theekshana.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Dhruv Jurel, Abid Mushtaq.
Hosts Chennai Super Kings are up against Rajasthan Royals in match No.61 of the Indian Premier League season 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. CSK will aim to rekindle their playoffs hopes against RR at the Chepauk. RR need a win to enter the playoff stage of the IPL 2024. The defending champions will have to win their remaining games to qualify for the playoffs. RR or CSK, who will take home the crucial two points from Chepauk?