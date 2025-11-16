Ravindra Jadeja's IPL 'paycut' linked with possible Rajasthan Royals captaincy: 'He was done with CSK'

Ravindra Jadeja’s decision to leave the Chennai Super Kings for the Rajasthan Royals on a reduced IPL fee has set off one of the most intriguing debates of this trade window. A player of his stature choosing a pay cut, rather than being forced into one, goes against almost every norm in a league where elite stars usually only move upwards. Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja gesture after an over.(AFP)

The questions have only grown louder after former India opener Aakash Chopra unpacked the numbers and the intent behind them, wondering aloud what would make a champion all-rounder knock INR 4 crore off his cheque just to walk away from Chennai.

“There has to be a bit more to it”: Chopra

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra went straight to the heart of the issue - player consent and motive.

“RR have got Jadeja, but he has taken a pay cut. I am thinking he left CSK by taking a pay cut? Without a player’s consent, you cannot change their price. He has taken 4 crores less to leave Chennai, that is mind-boggling. Why does someone take a pay cut? Maybe he was done with CSK and did not stay there. But he could have done that by going into the auction as well. Have RR offered him captaincy? Was that the incentive for which he has gone towards RR? It is very interesting. There has to be a bit more to it,” said Chopra.

It is a rare instance of a former layer spelling out the mechanics of an IPL trade in such blunt terms. Chopra first underlines the rulebook - a franchise can’t unilaterally slash a contracted player’s fee - and then flips the spotlight back on Jadeja. If the all-rounder truly wanted out, the simpler route was to re-enter the auction and let the market decide his value.

That is where the captaincy angle becomes critical. By openly floating the question of whether the Royals have dangled the captain’s role as a sweetener, Chopra turns this from a simple trade story into a deeper conversation about power, status, and environment. A slightly smaller pay packet might well be the price of a dressing room where he feels wanted and, potentially, in charge.

CSK’s toughest call and Jadeja’s “break”

On the other side of the equation is Chennai’s version of events. CSK CEO Kai Viswanathan called it one of the hardest moves the franchise has ever had to make.

“It was probably one of the toughest decisions CSK had to take as a team management. Considering the transition of CSK at this point of time, the team management took the toughest decision. It is a must that we should consult the players concerned, and it was after mutual agreement that we undertook this,” said Viswanathan in an official video released by CSK.

He then added that Jadeja himself was ready for a change in his white-ball journey. “When I spoke to Jadeja, he was also very clear that if there is an opportunity for him, because he’s also felt that he’s in the fag end of his career in white ball. So, he also felt that he can have a break.”

Put together, the two narratives sketch a fascinating picture. CSK talk about transition and mutual agreement; Chopra hears a player willing to pay literally to exit, perhaps for the leadership and a fresh environment. Between those lines, it's the real story of Ravindra Jadeja’s shift to RR: a superstar betting on control, role, and happiness over pure financial value, and an IPL ecosystem where such choices are finally out in the open.