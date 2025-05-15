RCB, GT need one win to qualify, MI-PBKS-DC hold key: IPL playoff qualification scenarios for all teams; points table

The IPL 2025 is set to re-commence after a 9-day spell away from our screens, but with a hitch as overseas players begin to be called up for international assignments. The dream for a trophy in 2025 continues to live on for these seven teams: here are the qualification scenarios for each of them, as well as a look at the players they might miss as the tournament builds up toward its climax. With the magic number likely to be 17 in a top-heavy IPL 2025, here is what every team still in the running needs: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals captains Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel. Both teams are involved in the playoff race.(PTI)

Gujarat Titans

16 points, NRR 0.793

Remaining matches: vs DC, vs LSG, vs CSK

Gujarat Titans sit comfortably on top of the table with three matches to spare, and are just a win away from reaching the magic 18 point mark, which will guarantee their progression. They also have a fairly kind run-in, against an out-of-sorts DC, LSG, and CSK. Top two their ambitions.

GT’s big personnel concern will be Jos Buttler, who has reached 500 runs for the tournament but is included in England’s squad for the limited overs series vs West Indies, beginning May 29. Sherfane Rutherford has been called up by the Windies, and Kagiso Rabada is another who might be recalled early for WTC preparation.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

16 points, NRR 0.482

Remaining matches: vs KKR, vs SRH, vs LSG

Good news and bad news for RCB fans heading into the back end of their league stage efforts. First the good news: much like GT, they are only two points away from reaching the playoffs. With a fairly straightforward last few games, they are odds-on to finish top two.

Bad news next: they are set to lose a lot of players. Romario Shepherd will be involved in West Indies’ tour of Ireland and England, as will the English duo of Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell. Mostly damagingly, Josh Hazlewood is expected to sit out in preparation for the WTC final. That is the majority of their overseas core. Concerning for RCB come playoff time.

Punjab Kings

15 points, NRR 0.376

Remaining matches: vs RR, vs DC, vs MI

Punjab Kings are one of the teams who have been dependent on an Indian core and will therefore be pretty happy from a personnel standpoint: their at-risk players are Marco Jansen and Josh Inglis, both set for the WTC final, but both should be available for the remainder of the regular season.

Punjab need two wins to be truly safe, but one win will more than likely also be enough. Punjab play all three of their remaining games in Jaipur, which will also be a big advantage — but they will see the game vs RR as a must-win to settle nerves, and make the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Mumbai Indians

14 points, NRR 1.156

Remaining matches: vs DC, vs PBKS

MI have their fate in their own hands with their two remaining games against fellow playoff contenders, but having only two games in hand means that they are at the mercy of other results if they fail to win both. A strong playoff team, and one which will view their upcoming fixtures as a pair of virtual playoff games.

Another team with a strong domestic core, the player they will lose and miss the most is Ryan Rickelton, set for the WTC final, while Will Jacks has also received a call-up for England.

Delhi Capitals

13 points, NRR 0.362

Remaining matches: vs GT, vs MI, vs PBKS

DC’s pair of lucky breaks with regards to interrupted games means their torrid form hasn’t been punished too severely, and they’ve had the chance to reset and reassess heading into the resumption. Delhi are similar to Mumbai, in that it’s virtual playoff cricket here-on in. They face three of the top four, and need to scratch together two wins, which will guarantee progression on 17 points.

More concerning is how their team could fall apart: Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk are unlikely to return for IPL 2025, while their most consistent player of the season Tristan Stubbs has WTC duties for South Africa. A lot on the shoulders of their backup options and the Indian contingent, with a certain x-factor set to leave the DC camp with all these shifts.

Kolkata Knight Riders

11 points, NRR 0.193

Remaining matches: vs RCB, vs SRH

KKR are one game off from elimination, and are dependent on other results. They need MI to lose both their games, and for DC to beat MI but lose their other two: this might allow KKR to sneak through, dependent on net run-rate, but it will come down to that.

The good news for KKR is that they are likely to hold on to their entire overseas contingent.

Lucknow Super Giants

10 points, NRR -0.469

Remaining matches: vs SRH, vs GT, vs RCB

Lucknow can reach a maximum of 16 points, which means for them the story is similar to KKR: hope MI lose all their games, hope that DC lose their other two games, and sneak into that fourth and final spot. Their terrible net run-rate means this is likely their most viable path to the playoffs, although they also have a couple of less-likely paths through.

Aiden Markram is a player on the line, part of South Africa’s WTC squad, but LSG will hold on to Mitch Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller. An inspirational performance needed from the remaining names to try and qualify, with two games against the top two to close their season. A loss away from elimination.