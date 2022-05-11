‘The guy who beat Virat’: RCB bubble manager takes down Kohli in table tennis - Watch

With bio-bubble now becoming an essential part of the cricketing community, looking after a player's mental well-being has been equally important. In order to do so the teams indulge in several off-field activities, ensuring a healthy atmosphere is maintained inside the bubble. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

One such video has emerged from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp, in which the former captain, Virat Kohli, can be seen engaged in a table-tennis match with the franchise's bubble integrity manager.

The entire unit is also seen seated beside the table with Kohli and the manager having a neck-and-neck contest, which was eventually won by the latter.

If we look into the current edition, it has so far proved to be a nightmarish one for Kohli. The 33-year-old has been struggling for runs, having accumulated just 216 runs from 12 outings.

What has made the matter worse are the string of low scores and three golden ducks, which has left his fans frustrated.

However, Kohli is not very perturbed with the dip and sharing views about his current form, the 33-year-old said: ""They can't be in my shoes, they can’t feel what I feel. They can't live my life, can’t live those moments so you said how do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don't listen to or pay attention to what people are saying. I do both these things."

