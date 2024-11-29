Menu Explore
RCB plans to dub more than 1000 content videos in multiple Indian languages

PTI |
Nov 29, 2024 09:42 PM IST

RCB plans to dub more than 1000 content videos in multiple Indian languages

As part of its commitment to inclusivity, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is expanding its reach by offering content in multiple languages, with Kannada as the first launch on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. RCB's Kannada Instagram page, launched recently, saw a tremendous response, amassing over 1.6 lakh followers in just one month.

RCB batter Virat Kohli (ANI)
RCB batter Virat Kohli (ANI)

This highlights the team's dedication to its local fanbase, while also reinforcing the importance of engaging in the native language to foster a deeper and more personal connection.

With this digital strategy, RCB aims to make player stories accessible to all cricket lovers.

In addition to the content creation for the Kannada page, RCB is working on dubbing content in multiple Indian languages, celebrating the vibrant culture and spirit of the country, with Karnataka being at the forefront.

The franchise felt encouraged seeing the enthusiasm of fans for the first regional Kannada page to continue bringing fans closer to the team while embracing and celebrating the diversity of its supporters.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
