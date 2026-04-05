RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: CSK sink to further lows, RCB ease past with 43-run win after scoring mammoth 250

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RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB demolish Chennai at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, making a bad start to the season even worse.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, IPL 2026: In 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their long inability to travel to Chepauk and beat Chennai Super Kings, winning for the first time since 2008. They went on to win the IPL trophy, their first ever. Tonight's match in this great rivalry will take place in Bengaluru, but that Chepauk match is an important one to highlight – with three wins in a row, RCB are reversing the narrative of this rivalry, and against a CSK team struggling for form and rhythm, it makes this a match between teams with very different directions of momentum. CSK enter this match after a season in which they finished last, rooted to the bottom of the table, and then have started off the new campaign by suffering two consecutive losses against first RR then PBKS. It hasn't been the start to life Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson wanted in conjunction, as CSK continue to find momentum tough to come by. RCB are the opposite story – they have been the best IPL team of the last two or three years, and now finally have a trophy to show for it. With a confident opening win, RCB have had all week at home to prepare for this contest. They are favourites to win it. The IPL team is gradually beginning to take shape, and the early structure of the table will be made clear with the conclusion of the first Super Sunday double header. RCB vs CSK Playing XIs: RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed ...Read More

CSK enter this match after a season in which they finished last, rooted to the bottom of the table, and then have started off the new campaign by suffering two consecutive losses against first RR then PBKS. It hasn't been the start to life Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson wanted in conjunction, as CSK continue to find momentum tough to come by. RCB are the opposite story – they have been the best IPL team of the last two or three years, and now finally have a trophy to show for it. With a confident opening win, RCB have had all week at home to prepare for this contest. They are favourites to win it. The IPL team is gradually beginning to take shape, and the early structure of the table will be made clear with the conclusion of the first Super Sunday double header. RCB vs CSK Playing XIs: RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed