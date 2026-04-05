RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: CSK sink to further lows, RCB ease past with 43-run win after scoring mammoth 250
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, IPL 2026: Tim David's demolition job at the Chinnaswamy ensures there is nowhere to hide for CSK, as they slip to three losses in three games. A gutsy batting performance, but ultimately nowhere close as RCB win by 43 runs.
- 5:47 PM IST, Apr 5All over! RCB win by 43 runs
- 5:38 PM IST, Apr 5Bhuvi gets a third! Kohli covers ground to catch Noor Ahmad
- 5:32 PM IST, Apr 5Overton gone! That will be that
- 5:29 PM IST, Apr 573 needed off 24
- 5:24 PM IST, Apr 5Bhuvneshwar Kumar arrives and removes Prashant Veer! 7 down
- 5:18 PM IST, Apr 518 off the over – Prashant Veer begins to expand
- 5:08 PM IST, Apr 56, 6, 4 goes Overton
- 4:58 PM IST, Apr 5Spectacular catch from Jitesh sees the end of Dube!
- 4:52 PM IST, Apr 5105/5 after 9
- 4:42 PM IST, Apr 5Another for Krunal! Kartik Sharma next to go
- 4:39 PM IST, Apr 5Fifty for Sarfaraz – but he is dismissed right after! Krunal strikes
- 4:30 PM IST, Apr 5Good hit from Kartik Sharma for six!
- 4:27 PM IST, Apr 5Sarfaraz remains brave, keeps going after it
- 4:19 PM IST, Apr 5DUFFY GETS SAMSON! Is that game already!
- 4:13 PM IST, Apr 5Mhatre gone! Toe-ends it to mid-off
- 4:10 PM IST, Apr 5SIX AND OUT! Gaikwad departs
- 4:07 PM IST, Apr 5Here we go! Fast start non-negotiable for CSK
- 3:52 PM IST, Apr 5RCB finish on 250/3!
- 3:46 PM IST, Apr 5IT'S A THIRTY RUN OVER! Tim David has demolished Overton for his fifty!
- 3:39 PM IST, Apr 5David bowled around his legs – BUT IT'S A NO-BALL
- 3:32 PM IST, Apr 56, 6, 6! Tim David begins to hammer it
- 3:27 PM IST, Apr 5Monstrous from Rajat Patidar! Turning up the heat, 19-run over
- 3:19 PM IST, Apr 5Too elaborate! Attempted scoop read, Overton hits leg stump to send Padikkal back
- 3:13 PM IST, Apr 5Fifty for Padikkal!
- 3:05 PM IST, Apr 5And they trade sixes again! Terrific from this pair
- 3:02 PM IST, Apr 5Six, six! Patidar and Padikkal trade sixes off Noor
- 2:56 PM IST, Apr 5SHIVAM DUBE STRIKES! Phil Salt is gone
- 2:48 PM IST, Apr 587/1 after 9, fifty partnership up
- 2:34 PM IST, Apr 5Six for Salt! Getting going now
- 2:26 PM IST, Apr 5Edged and just past Samson! Salt survives
- 2:23 PM IST, Apr 5CAUGHT THIS TIME! Dube compensates, gets Kohli
- 2:17 PM IST, Apr 5FIRST SIX! Kohli gets a hold of one
- 2:13 PM IST, Apr 5DROPPED! Dube puts down Kohli!
- 2:11 PM IST, Apr 5Salt struggling to middle it early on
- 2:07 PM IST, Apr 5Good start from Khaleel
- 2:02 PM IST, Apr 5Ready to begin! Khaleel against Salt and Kohli
- 1:50 PM IST, Apr 5CSK's XI
- 1:44 PM IST, Apr 5RCB's XI – no changes
- 1:33 PM IST, Apr 5CSK win the toss – opt to BOWL first!
- 1:20 PM IST, Apr 5When will Sanju Samson announce himself in yellow?
- 1:07 PM IST, Apr 5Approaching time for the toss
- 12:45 PM IST, Apr 5RCB's balance looks nearly perfect
- 12:30 PM IST, Apr 5CSK needs bowling to find some teeth
- 12:15 PM IST, Apr 5CSK could kickstart season with win
- 12:00 PM IST, Apr 5Status of Dewald Brevis and Josh Hazlewood remain unclear
- 11:45 AM IST, Apr 5RCB's success in the rivalry too – 3 wins in a row
- 11:30 AM IST, Apr 5CSK sink to two losses in two matches
- 11:20 AM IST, Apr 5RCB started tournament with a win
- 10:56 AM IST, Apr 5HELLO AND WELCOME!
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, IPL 2026: In 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their long inability to travel to Chepauk and beat Chennai Super Kings, winning for the first time since 2008. They went on to win the IPL trophy, their first ever. Tonight's match in this great rivalry will take place in Bengaluru, but that Chepauk match is an important one to highlight – with three wins in a row, RCB are reversing the narrative of this rivalry, and against a CSK team struggling for form and rhythm, it makes this a match between teams with very different directions of momentum....Read More
CSK enter this match after a season in which they finished last, rooted to the bottom of the table, and then have started off the new campaign by suffering two consecutive losses against first RR then PBKS. It hasn't been the start to life Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson wanted in conjunction, as CSK continue to find momentum tough to come by.
RCB are the opposite story – they have been the best IPL team of the last two or three years, and now finally have a trophy to show for it. With a confident opening win, RCB have had all week at home to prepare for this contest. They are favourites to win it.
The IPL team is gradually beginning to take shape, and the early structure of the table will be made clear with the conclusion of the first Super Sunday double header.
RCB vs CSK Playing XIs:
RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: All over! RCB win by 43 runs
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: A catch in the deep for Phil Salt and that will be that! Sprints in hard and takes it, and that's two wins to get started for the defending champions. They look even more confident and capable.
CSK – where is it going wrong? A much better team than three losses from three games, but it stays a puzzle they can't crack.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Bhuvi gets a third! Kohli covers ground to catch Noor Ahmad
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Nine down! Hit well by Noor, hits it well into the gao – but it's Virat Kohli. Even with a win under the belt he shuttles across full pelt and takes it with ease. A crowd pleaser if there ever was one.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Overton gone! That will be that
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Can probably call time of death on this result. Overton slices it to long off for a regulation catch off Suyash.
178/8, can they try and plug it out to get 200 maybe?
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: 73 needed off 24
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: 4 overs left. Need to get 18 per over – can probably call it at this point. Going through the motions.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar arrives and removes Prashant Veer! 7 down
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Partnership broken – Bhuvi with his first ball on return. Hard length, Prashant can't get underneath it. Spooned to Rajat at extra cover.
165/7 with 5 overs to play.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: 18 off the over – Prashant Veer begins to expand
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Better from Prashant Veer, begins to take the attack. Much more of it needed – they aren't quite out of it yet.
91 needed off 33.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: 6, 6, 4 goes Overton
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Not much for CSK to cheer about but those will be some nice hits to get the scorecard ticking along.
CSK actually ahead of RCB at the moment by quite a few runs – but RCB had 4 extra wickets.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Spectacular catch from Jitesh sees the end of Dube!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Really sharp catch – Abhinandan Singh has a wicket! The under-edge wrong-foots Jitesh Sharma, forces him to reverse his momentum – but he sticks out one hand and takes it inches off the ground.
109/6 at halfway.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: 105/5 after 9
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Something spectacular going to be needed the remainder of the way. 146 needed off 11 overs.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Another for Krunal! Kartik Sharma next to go
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Wickets keep tumbling. Kartik Sharma tries to hit a big slog sweep but it's a regular top-edge. Easily taken at short third.
84/5 now. 250 looking miles and miles away.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Fifty for Sarfaraz – but he is dismissed right after! Krunal strikes
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Beautifully done from Krunal Pandya! Sarfaraz can't build on his fifty and his great knock is cut short. Comes down the pitch but walks past it trying to go big – easy stumping for Jitesh.
77/4 now – CSK running out of batters.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Good hit from Kartik Sharma for six!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Good hit! On his pads, gets underneath it and clears the mid-wicket boundary for six.
64/3 – CSK staying up with the rate at least.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Sarfaraz remains brave, keeps going after it
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Khan looking in good touch. Playing very capably against the hard lengths of Duffy – keeping his shape and finding the gaps.
6, 4 – onto 32* off 15. A lot, lot more of this needed.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: DUFFY GETS SAMSON! Is that game already!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Wow, CSK fans, better look away. RCB fans – tell you what, you can probably hear them in Chennai! Samson hits a six, but then no feet as he pokes at it outside off-stump. Too lazy, the outside edge floats to slip again, where it is safe hands from Devdutt Padikkal.
30/3 now. Ouch.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Mhatre gone! Toe-ends it to mid-off
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: A second wicket down! Mhatre wants to go after the good length, but it's off the end of the bat and loops to mid-off, easy as you like.
10/2. From bad to worse to CAN it get any worse.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: SIX AND OUT! Gaikwad departs
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: The captain can't stick around! Dream start for RCB and for Duffy again! TOo short early and he's rocked for six, but the next ball is on the perfect length – seaming away from a length, edged and taken by DDP at first slip!
Duffy keeps doing the trick for RCB – and the advantage extends.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Here we go! Fast start non-negotiable for CSK
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Samson and Gaikwad to the crease. Simply every over must go against this RCB unit, if CSK are to have any kind of a chance.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB finish on 250/3!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: That's that – a misfield letting a four get through to help bring 250 up.
Some incredible hitting – just the casual 19 sixes.
Can you see CSK chasing 251? Sanju Samson is the man to do it, but he will need a lot of help.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: IT'S A THIRTY RUN OVER! Tim David has demolished Overton for his fifty!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Don't bowl there, or there or there or there! Wherever Overton serves it up, Tim David hammers it out of Chinnaswamy! Incredible hitting, four sixes and a four in that over – brutal, brutal power, the last of it is an absolute laserbeam!
327 now with 6 balls to play…
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: David bowled around his legs – BUT IT'S A NO-BALL! Free-hit flies for six!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Bowling from Kamboj! The wide-line wasn't working so goes back to the base of leg stump yorker, and hits timber as David walks across too much.
But hold on – HE HAS OVERSTEPPED! CRIMINAL – and the free hit goes all the way for six! 200 up!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: 6, 6, 6! Tim David begins to hammer it
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Huge from Tim David! Goes after Noor, it's too short from the spinner – first over long off, then mid-wicket, and then over long-off again – clears all of them with ease. CSK not able to contain the home team at the death!
Monstrous hitting.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Monstrous from Rajat Patidar! Turning up the heat, 19-run over
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Incredible batting from the RCB captain! Scoring everywhere on the pitch, such good timing and power off his bat! Bang bang bang, everything is flying.
172/3 with 4 overs to play.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Too elaborate! Attempted scoop read, Overton hits leg stump to send Padikkal back
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Tries to keep going with some creativity but it doesn't work out! Players play those shots knowing how silly it can look, and Padikkal with accept that here – falls over as he misses the scoop, and bullseye from Overton.
Tim David next in.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Fifty for Padikkal!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Great cricket from Padikkal – going where the bowlers are taking him and easily finding the boundaries through the off-side and straight back down!
28 balls for it. It's 151/2 with 6 overs to play – 220+ on here at this rate.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: And they trade sixes again! Terrific from this pair
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Turning up the heat! Happy to take the aggressive route. Patidar loses his shape a little trying to pull the ball but finds six, and then Padikkal dances down and smashes it over extra-cover for six. Next ball is too wide from Dube and he cuts it away for four – next ball overpitched and hammered down for four more!
Suddenly 137/2!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Six, six! Patidar and Padikkal trade sixes off Noor
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Shot! Some incredible cricket. Patidar reads the googly and hammers six over cover, then Padikkal dances down and puts a beautiful swing through the line right back down the ground.
114/2 after 12 now – catching up.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: SHIVAM DUBE STRIKES! Phil Salt is gone
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Big moment! And it's Shivam Dube who produces it. Into the pitch with fingers rolled over it, sliced into the air by Salt attempting the pull shot but with no control, and Noor Ahmad does well to get underneath it.
Salt not pleased. 93/2 now.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: 87/1 after 9, fifty partnership up
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB now slowly going about their way building the foundation for this innings. Salt the aggressor, Padikkal taking it easy to stitch things together.
Salt onto 44* – but RCB beginning to look good.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Six for Salt! Getting going now
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Better from Salt! Hasn't found his rhythm yet but that will help. Kamboj slides it down leg and Salt can help it along for six.
CSK still sloppy in the field – quite a few misfields thus far.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Edged and just past Samson! Salt survives
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Lucky, lucky for Phil Salt! Kamboj nearly has another – draws a genuine edge, but it's thick enough that it's always just outside the outstretched arm of Sanju Samson! Runs away for four.
43/1 after 5 – but don't be tricked, CSK have been bowling supremely well.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: CAUGHT THIS TIME! Dube compensates, gets Kohli
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: No trouble this time! Kohli with another top edge – not an easy surface to bat, this. High into the air, Dube has to run in instead of back this time, and he is much safer with it – pouched, and Kohli does score 28, but thankfully from CSK's perspective doesn't motor on.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: FIRST SIX! Kohli gets a hold of one
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Better! very little solid contact but that one flies long and far. Flick of the wrists middle of the bat, and that's six all the way!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: DROPPED! Dube puts down Kohli!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Can't afford that! Shivam Dube with head in his hands. Not an easy chance running backwards, but he gets there with ease – just takes his eyes off the ball, andit spills through!
Very, very presentable. Kohli should have been walking back!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Salt struggling to middle it early on
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Good from CSK – Salt is trying to go after the bowling, but there is enough movement to ensure there are a lot of thick edges.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Good start from Khaleel
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Not too expensive in the first over, just 5 off it.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Ready to begin! Khaleel against Salt and Kohli
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Big challenge for Khaleel Ahmed – CSK need to keep things quiet, but getting Kohli in particular out early is essential. Off we go!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: CSK's XI
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Batting stays the same, Overton comes in.
CSK XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB's XI – no changes
RCB XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
Impact: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: CSK win the toss – opt to BOWL first!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad calls right in the middle and no hesitation to chase! No changes for CSK – but RCB would have liked to bowl first as well.
Team news next!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: When will Sanju Samson announce himself in yellow?
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Two matches, 13 runs – Sanju Samson hasn't had the best time of it in yellow thus far in his brief career with CSK. Big things were expected of him – but if there i sone thing Samson has proved, he is a big game player. Here is a big game, one CSK can't really afford to lose. This will be the time.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Approaching time for the toss
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: 20-odd minutes away from when Rajat Patidar and Ruturaj Gaikwad will head to the middle for the toss in Bengaluru. Crucial toss to win – this is one of those venues where chasing has a big advantage.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB's balance looks nearly perfect
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Conversely, it's hard to pinpoint any weaknesses for RCB. Excellent top order batting, power through the middle and death, and all sorts of bowling well sorted out. It was RCB's all-round proficiency, the ability to play cricket for a longer proportion of the game than any other team, that helped them to the trophy last year, and this year it looks very similar. The pace bowling will have some questions to answer about whether they can keep doing it – but otherwise, RCB will always be competitive.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: CSK needs bowling to find some teeth
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: CSK's batting has had bright spots, particularly Ayush Mhatre against PBKS. What has struggled in the absence of Nathan Ellis has been the bowling, with no player able to become that go-to wicket-taker and the new-ball bowling in particular being torn apart by RR and PBKS alike.
CSK need to figure that out: allowing teams to get off to tears makes things so much easier through the remainder of the innings, and with Phil Salt across from them, they know the potential is there tonight too.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: CSK could kickstart season with win
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Two losses is tough, but three losses can be deadly at the start of the season. But the good news for CSK is that they aren't the only struggling team – a win against RCB puts them on the board and right in the thick of things in terms of the points table. A platform to grow from. It would pull them level on points with RCB themselves for one.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Status of Dewald Brevis and Josh Hazlewood remain unclear
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Each team's respective overseas superstar – Josh Hazlewood for RCB and Dewald Brevis for CSK – came into the tournament with clouds over their fitness. With Jacob Duffy's emergence, RCB didn't miss Hazlewood in the opener, but CSK certainly need the power and skill of Brevis through the middle overs. Their participation could be key tonight, one way or the other.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB's success in the rivalry too – 3 wins in a row
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: For RCB, the overall success is translating to this battle within a war as well. RCB have now registered three wins over CSK over the last 3 times they have met – including their first win over CSK at Chepauk since all the way back in 2008. RCB ruling to roost in the south at the moment.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: CSK sink to two losses in two matches
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: After being demolished by a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi storm in Guwahati, back home in Chepauk it was Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer's turn. In truth, it has been CSK's batting that has been the weakness: Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad haven't gotten going, and the inexperience of the middle order has been telling.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB started tournament with a win
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB have only played once this tournament – all the way back on March 28, the first day of the season. It was a confident, capable, uncomplicated win over SRH, with the bowling led by Jacob Duffy restricting them 15-20 runs under par, before the batting was taken home by a dazzling Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli doing what he does best.
Two points on the board – something to build on.
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: It's the great southern derby of the Indian Premier League! RCB vs CSK, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Bangalore and Chennai, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. RCB are soaring after their first title, and CSK's wooden spoon season has also been followed by two losses to start the season – would a loss tonight spell another write-off? Let's discuss.