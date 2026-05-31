RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: GT hungry for revenge after Qualifier 1 shellacking, have home advantage vs RCB
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: The showpiece match at the end of another memorable IPL. RCB's wait for the trophy was long, but the wait for the second might be almost immediate. But before they can celebrate, they need 40 overs of good cricket against GT at their den in Ahmedabad.
RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: The big day is here. What so much toil, so much blood, sweat, and tears have all led to. Eight teams are eliminated and watch on from home as the last two teams battle it out – but at the end of this evening, it will be joy and jubilation for either Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans, and heartbreak and back to zero for the other. ...Read More
With one title under their belt each, both RCB and GT have been recent victors in the IPL – RCB, famously, last year, on this very ground, when they outlasted Punjab Kings to lift their maiden title. Momentum on their side, Rajat Patidar's team enters this match as narrow favourites after destroying GT in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala, where the batting and the bowling easily outshone their opposition.
But Gujarat Titans are a team who know how to bounce back, but more significantly, are extremely familiar with how to use the pitch and the dimensions of the Narendra Modi Stadium to their advantage. With amongst the best home records since their inception in 2022, GT have made their home ground a fortress, using surfaces that are never quite batting paradise to ensure that their bowling-concentrated strategy always gives them the advantage.
Ahmedabad is no stranger to big finals, with very many since its refurbishment, and this is also the ground where both these teams won their first trophy – GT in 2022, in that debut season, and RCB last year. They already have very fond memories associated with this ground, and today presents an opportunity to develop those.
On a smaller level, this match is a title contest etween the player who was considered the King of Indian cricket in Virat Kohli – now deep into his maturity and a leader behind the scenes and with his energy even if he doesn't have the captain's responsibility – against the man often considered the Prince. Shubman Gill has taken over Indian captaincy in Test cricket and ODI cricket, but for him, leading his team over the line will be a mark of legitimacy. An example to show that yes, I can get the teams I lead some trophies.
Finals often come down to who can hold their nerve better, and who can execute on their plans better. Today won't be any different.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 31 May 2026 06:25:42 pm
Key battle – GT's top order vs RCB's new ball
Where this match might be won and lost is how Gill and Sudharsan fare in the powerplay. Both GT openers showed their class through the second Qualifier, but were removed cheaply in Dharamshala. If they are dismissed early, GT don't have the kind of batting to stay too competitive – but if they find a groove, they tend to be able to put piles of pressure on any bowling team, even one as good as RCB.
- Sun, 31 May 2026 06:10:51 pm
In Qualifier 1 – GT thrashed by RCB
The teams last met in Qualifier 1 after finishing first and second in the group stage. In Dharamshala, RCB were put in to bat first. GT might have thought they were in control 10 overs through, but the script flipped quickly thanks to Rajat Patidar playing a fast and furious knock of 93*, blazing the ball to all parts. After that, it was too big a score already – and GT's batting collapsed to the new ball for a heavy loss.
- Sun, 31 May 2026 05:50:11 pm
Two finals in two years for RCB
GT not the only ones returning – RCB were here, at this venue in this game, only last year. All the pressure was on them to try and end their long IPL duck, and they succeeded by taking wickets at the right times against Punjab Kings. This is a group of players who have the confidence and the capability from having been here before.
- Sun, 31 May 2026 05:35:54 pm
GT's third final in five years
Gujarat Titans, since they were instituted in 2022, have been all about consistency. Only one year in which they missed the playoffs, and now, a third time they will play in the final. They won the first of these, and were inches away before losing the second – but this is a team that knows what it is all about at this stage of the tournament.
- Sun, 31 May 2026 05:20:52 pm
The beauty of a final – winner takes it all, and the loser is empty-handed
At this stage of the tournament, the only thing that matters is winning this match and winning the trophy. It is rare that losing finalists are remembered, while winners go into the books and tend to never leave. RCB are a decade removed from being perhaps the most memorable losing finalists in IPL history, and they won't want that particular bit of history to repeat – the pressure is off to end the drought, and the chance is here to streak up the victors' leaderboard.
- Sun, 31 May 2026 05:00:10 pm
RCB vs GT LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME TO THE IPL FINAL!
RCB vs GT LIVE Score: It's the big day in the Indian summer – all our TV screens have been set on the IPL over the last two months, and before we bid farewell for another 10 months, first, a victor needs to be crowned. Back over to Ahmedabad for the final, where RCB play GT. Much and more to discuss – stay tuned!