RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: GT hungry for revenge after Qualifier 1 shellacking, have home advantage vs RCB

RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Final: The big day is here. What so much toil, so much blood, sweat, and tears have all led to. Eight teams are eliminated and watch on from home as the last two teams battle it out – but at the end of this evening, it will be joy and jubilation for either Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans, and heartbreak and back to zero for the other. ...Read More

With one title under their belt each, both RCB and GT have been recent victors in the IPL – RCB, famously, last year, on this very ground, when they outlasted Punjab Kings to lift their maiden title. Momentum on their side, Rajat Patidar's team enters this match as narrow favourites after destroying GT in Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala, where the batting and the bowling easily outshone their opposition.

RCB VS GT Live Score in Hindi

But Gujarat Titans are a team who know how to bounce back, but more significantly, are extremely familiar with how to use the pitch and the dimensions of the Narendra Modi Stadium to their advantage. With amongst the best home records since their inception in 2022, GT have made their home ground a fortress, using surfaces that are never quite batting paradise to ensure that their bowling-concentrated strategy always gives them the advantage.

Ahmedabad is no stranger to big finals, with very many since its refurbishment, and this is also the ground where both these teams won their first trophy – GT in 2022, in that debut season, and RCB last year. They already have very fond memories associated with this ground, and today presents an opportunity to develop those.

On a smaller level, this match is a title contest etween the player who was considered the King of Indian cricket in Virat Kohli – now deep into his maturity and a leader behind the scenes and with his energy even if he doesn't have the captain's responsibility – against the man often considered the Prince. Shubman Gill has taken over Indian captaincy in Test cricket and ODI cricket, but for him, leading his team over the line will be a mark of legitimacy. An example to show that yes, I can get the teams I lead some trophies.

Finals often come down to who can hold their nerve better, and who can execute on their plans better. Today won't be any different.