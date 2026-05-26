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RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill fight it out for spot in finals in battle of the best

By Kartikay Dutta
May 26, 2026 05:30:39 pm IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: The teams have toiled for two long months for a chance to be in this very spot, and in the Himalayas, a big chance for defending champs RCB to book back-to-back finals. In their way, a dangerous and well-rounded GT team.

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RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Virat Kohli and teammates warm up at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.(PTI)

RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Two months and 70 matches later, we have made it. A gruelling league stage schedule to figure out who would make the ranks in the top 4 to make it to the playoff stage, for a chance at lifting that IPL trophy, and the last stretch of that journey, the most significant stretch, begins in the heights of the Himalayas tonight. Indian cricket’s king Virat Kohli meeting his much-touted Prince, Shubman Gill, as stars and superstars of the spot prepare for battle knowing that they are but two more wins away from lifting that trophy. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 05:30:38 pm

    RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Playoff regulars GT try to go the extra mile

    RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Winners in 2022, finalists in 2023, out in the Eliminator in 2025 – and now back in the playoffs. GT under Ashish Nehra have made a phenomenal habit of being in the scheme of things late into the tournament, having built an identity as a bowling team, and using that to good effect. They are arguably the most successful team of this decade, alongside RCB, but will be eager to prove that credit with another title to their name. The final on their home turf, don't forget – but have to get there first.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 05:10:49 pm

    RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: RCB gunning for back to back finals

    RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: Having made it all the way with a Q1 victory in 2025, RCB are looking at becoming the first team since MI 2019-20 to go for back to back IPL titles.

    Confident and self-assured – can you bet against them at the moment?

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 04:50:59 pm

    RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: A spot in the finals at stake

    RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: The Top 2 within the top 4 is always a goal within a goal in the IPL, given how it allows teams the freedom to make one mistake – although no team likes doing that. Teams know they only need to win twice from here to lift the title – whoever wins tonight will have an anxious six-day wait for the finals ahead of them.

  • Tue, 26 May 2026 04:30:04 pm

    RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 1: It's time for the playoffs in IPL 2026! A good long season to get us here, and now we know exactly what to expect – but it's the IPL, so do we ever, really? All eyes on Dharamshala, where first-placed RCB play second-placed GT, with intentions of making the finals, and knowledge that a second shot awaits for the losers on the night. Nobody wants to go to Qualifier 2 when the Final is an option – stay tuned!

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