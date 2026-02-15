Reddy stars as India beat Australia in first T20I

Chandigarh: Riding high on the confidence gained over the past few months, India made a commanding start to their Australia tour, defeating the hosts by 21 runs via the DLS method in a rain-truncated first T20I at the SCG. File image of India pacer Arundhati Reddy, left, who picked up four wickets against Australia on Sunday. (PTI)

Medium-pacer Arundhati Reddy delivered a career-best performance, claiming 4 for 22 to help bundle Australia out for 133 in 18 overs.

In Sophie Molineux’s first match as captain, Australia would not have anticipated being bowled out inside 20 overs in familiar conditions. Credit goes to India’s disciplined and incisive bowling attack, led by Reddy, who struck in each of her four overs.

Australia were well-placed at 68/2 after seven overs and appeared set for a formidable total. However, a stunning running catch by captain Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-off to dismiss Ellyse Perry — who was blazing away at 20 off 11 — triggered a dramatic collapse. Deepti Sharma followed up by removing Ashleigh Gardner for 4 in the next over.

Reddy, brimming with confidence, dismissed Phoebe Litchfield (26) before returning in the 14th over to send back Georgia Wareham (30), reducing Australia to 121/6 in 13.5 overs. Once Wareham departed, the hosts struggled to recover as Renuka Singh, Shree Charani and Reddy combined effectively to wrap up the innings.

In reply, India began aggressively with Shafali Verma smashing 21 off 11 balls, while Smriti Mandhana anchored the other end at a run-a-ball pace. Molineux struck in the fifth over to dismiss Verma, but Mandhana (16*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (9*) steadied the chase.

India were cruising at 50/1 in 5.1 overs when rain halted play, sealing a 21-run win for the visitors under the DLS method.

The action now shifts to Canberra for the second T20I at the Manuka Oval on Thursday, before concluding in Adelaide on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India A registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over Pakistan A in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars match in Bangkok. Dinesh Vrinda starred with an unbeaten 55 to guide India to victory.

Brief scores: Aus 133 all out in 18 overs (Georgia Wareham 30, Phoebe Litchfield 26, Ellyse Perry 20; Arundhati Reddy 4/22, Renuka Singh 2/14, Shree Charani 2/14) lost to India 50/1 in 5.1 overs (Shafali Verma 21, Smriti Mandhana 16 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 9 not out) by 21 runs via DLS method.