Rishabh Pant in heated debate with journalist over ‘LSG will release you’ claim after disastrous IPL campaign

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was involved in a heated social media debate with a journalist who claimed that the left-handed batter would be released by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of next IPL following a disappointing season this year. The social media war of words took place hours before LSG's group-stage match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant(AFP)

Pant, IPL's most expensive player, who was bought in the mega auction last year for staggering ₹27 crore by LSG, had one of his worst seasons in the IPL this year. Pant scored only 135 runs in 12 matches this season at a lowly average of 12 and a strike rate of exactly 100. There are still two matches to go but LSG, with only 10 points, have no chance of making it to the playoffs.

Journalist Vaibhav Bhola claimed LSG are likely to release ahead of next season as they feel ₹27 crore is too big a fee.

"LSG Most Likely To Release Rishabh Pant Ahead Of IPL 2026. LSG Management Feels 27 Crore Is Too Much," he wrote on X.

Pant dismissed the claim with a strong response. The LSG captain called Bhola's claim "fake news" and advised him to be more responsible.

"I understand fake News gives more traction To content but let’s not built everything around it . Little sense and credible news will help more rather making fake news with agenda . Thanks have a good day . Let’s be responsible and sensible what we put out on social media," he wrote.

Bhola, however, stood by his claim. "Hi Rishabh, I don't think you call shots in LSG. You will remain captain or not, it will be decided by LSG management. Let them clear the air. Thank you and enjoy last 2 matches of IPL 2025 as captain," he replied.

The Rishabh Pant-led side, now on a four-match losing streak, has endured a campaign riddled with inconsistency and injuries.

LSG have leaned heavily on their overseas recruits -- Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran -- for runs.

Pant's woeful season and the middle order's lack of noteworthy contributions have compounded their problems.

Injuries to key bowlers further derailed their campaign.

Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan missed the entire season, while express quick Mayank Yadav, who was retained with high hopes, spent most of it on the sidelines.

Avesh Khan and Akash Deep also struggled with fitness, leaving LSG's bowling attack depleted. Pant acknowledged the devastating impact these absences have had on the team.