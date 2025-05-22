IPL 2025, GT vs LSG Live Updates: Table-topping GT close to securing qualifier 1 spot with top two finish
IPL 2025, GT vs LSG Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: The incredibly consistent Gujarat Titans continue their winning ways and will have an eye on securing a top two spot in the table, with a home match against Lucknow Super Giants their first challenge.
IPL 2025, GT vs LSG Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: The playoff-bound teams in IPL 2025 are locked and loaded, and the final seven matches of the group stage simply come down to deciding what the order of that top four will be. Finishing in the top two will be the goal for each of these teams, and it is Gujarat Titans who are probably in the strongest position to do so. They prepare to host Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with a position in the top two and the first qualifier almost secure if they can continue their winning form tonight....Read More
It will be a heated sprint to the finish line for the top two between GT, PBKS, and RCB, with all three teams confident in their ability to win each of their remaining two games. GT’s fate lies in their own hands in that sense: they have straightforward games against LSG and CSK following that, both at home in Ahmedabad. Given the form that their entire team finds themselves in, GT won’t want to complicate their fairly simple equation. Continue playing good cricket, get those wins on the board, and give themselves an extra shot at reaching the final (now on home turf) should they require it.
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, just haven’t been able to piece it all together in a pretty inconsistent and topsy-turvy season. After starting fairly strongly, the team faded away in terms of results once Nicholas Pooran’s form started to dip after a ridiculous start. It has now been four losses in a row for LSG, taking them from a strong season to one that could turn ugly if they don’t succeed in wrestling back some pride. They have games left against GT and RCB, the current top two, and will want to play spoilsport in these contests, with the quality and the power to do so. It was a routine win for LSG over their opponents in the reverse fixture in Lucknow, so GT will be aware that this is a team that is capable of beating them.
What LSG will want most, however, is for captain Rishabh Pant to find some sort of confidence and rhythm at his new franchise, after a truly dreadful campaign. Time is running out for him to rescue something from the debris of his 2025 season, but heading into 2026, this pair of games could be crucial.
GT vs LSG Live Updates: LSG look to end four-game losing skid
GT vs LSG Live Updates: After a pretty strong start to the season that had them in position to fight for the playoffs, it has somewhat come crumbling down for LSG. Inconsistent to start with but just unable to find wins since, LSG are only on 10 points after 12 games: despite the holes in their team, there is far too much quality for them to be struggling in such a way. They will be hoping for a positive note to end the season, with a finish on the cusp of the playoffs likely to give the a lot more confidence for next season.
GT vs LSG Live Updates: GT comfortable on top of table
GT vs LSG Live Updates: With their win in Delhi on the weekend, GT continued to stretch their dominance at the top of the IPL table. They are onto 18 points from 12 games, and with a couple of relatively straightforward fixtures ahead of them, will want that number to read 22 at the end of the campaign. A third top spot finish in four seasons in the IPL awaits.
GT vs LSG Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
GT vs LSG Live: With the top four spots in the IPL table secure, it is all about trying to finish in the top two and earning two shots at reaching the final from here. Gujarat Titans are top of the table and the favourites to do so, but will need to put away a dangerous LSG team if they wish to do that. All the updates from this contest, right here.