IPL 2025, GT vs LSG Live Updates: Table-topping GT close to securing qualifier 1 spot with top two finish

IPL 2025, GT vs LSG Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: The playoff-bound teams in IPL 2025 are locked and loaded, and the final seven matches of the group stage simply come down to deciding what the order of that top four will be. Finishing in the top two will be the goal for each of these teams, and it is Gujarat Titans who are probably in the strongest position to do so. They prepare to host Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with a position in the top two and the first qualifier almost secure if they can continue their winning form tonight....Read More

It will be a heated sprint to the finish line for the top two between GT, PBKS, and RCB, with all three teams confident in their ability to win each of their remaining two games. GT’s fate lies in their own hands in that sense: they have straightforward games against LSG and CSK following that, both at home in Ahmedabad. Given the form that their entire team finds themselves in, GT won’t want to complicate their fairly simple equation. Continue playing good cricket, get those wins on the board, and give themselves an extra shot at reaching the final (now on home turf) should they require it.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, just haven’t been able to piece it all together in a pretty inconsistent and topsy-turvy season. After starting fairly strongly, the team faded away in terms of results once Nicholas Pooran’s form started to dip after a ridiculous start. It has now been four losses in a row for LSG, taking them from a strong season to one that could turn ugly if they don’t succeed in wrestling back some pride. They have games left against GT and RCB, the current top two, and will want to play spoilsport in these contests, with the quality and the power to do so. It was a routine win for LSG over their opponents in the reverse fixture in Lucknow, so GT will be aware that this is a team that is capable of beating them.

What LSG will want most, however, is for captain Rishabh Pant to find some sort of confidence and rhythm at his new franchise, after a truly dreadful campaign. Time is running out for him to rescue something from the debris of his 2025 season, but heading into 2026, this pair of games could be crucial.