Rishabh Pant’s ‘aimless’ captaincy slammed in damning criticism after sixth loss on trot: ‘No clear-cut plans’

Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants are in the middle of a forgettable IPL 2026 campaign, with six consecutive defeats pushing them to the brink of elimination. Their latest loss to Mumbai Indians has nearly ended their playoff hopes, leaving them in a position where they must win all remaining matches and depend on other results going their way. Pant’s captaincy has come under intense scrutiny, especially after the team failed to defend a massive 229-run target. It wasn’t just the defeat, but the manner of it that hurt, as Rohit Sharma (84) and Ryan Rickelton (83) dominated proceedings. The pair stitched together a 143-run opening stand, taking the game away early and exposing Lucknow’s struggles under pressure. Rishabh Pant's captaincy has come under the scruitny. (AFP)

Pant has endured a tough IPL 2026, unable to hit the standards he has set in previous seasons. Across nine innings, he has managed 204 runs at an average of 25.50, striking at 128.30. For someone known for taking bowlers on, those returns point to a clear dip in influence. He has hit just 19 fours and seven sixes so far, with only one half-century to his name. The lack of consistency has cost his side at crucial junctures, especially in matches where they have needed a strong finish or a steady push to build momentum.

Former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock raised concerns over Pant’s captaincy, highlighting the limited use of just five bowlers, the decision not to turn to Aiden Markram as an extra option, and questionable tactical calls that disrupted the side’s balance, particularly in the bowling attack.

"They also used only five bowlers and didn't go to the extra option of Aiden Markram. Someone like Avesh Khan, his strength has always been pounding the good length. Here, he was running up and trying to bowl yorkers. And they were knee high, getting smacked away. Bowlers have to realise what their strength is and stick to it. By bringing in Inglis, they missed out on an international bowler, which probably would have served the balance better," Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

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“Didn't look like they went to something unique” Continuing his criticism, Pollock further questioned Pant’s on-field approach, suggesting there appeared to be no clear plans or proactive moves from the Lucknow Super Giants captain as the game slipped away.

"Sometimes in such games, it almost looks like you are aimless as a captain. When two players are flying like they were at the top of the order for MI, you feel like there is nothing you can do. But it looked like there were no clear-cut plans on how they were going to pick up a wicket or restrict scoring. It didn't look like they went to something unique, but more a case of them hoping the MI openers get out," he added.