Rishabh Pant’s slump exposes cracks in captaincy and decision-making as composure questioned: ‘Have to actually fake it’

Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants have watched their season unravel with every passing match, as a six-game winless streak has left them in a precarious position. While they are still mathematically in the race for the playoffs, the margin for error is now almost non-existent. Even if LSG win all five of their remaining fixtures, they would only get to 14 points, which means their chances would hinge heavily on net run rate and favourable results from other teams. Rishabh Pant's form has been under the scanner. (HT Photo)

There is precedent for such a scenario. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for example, made it to the 2024 playoffs with 14 points, relying on a superior net run rate to edge past rivals. However, LSG find themselves in a far more difficult spot. Their net run rate currently stands at a worrying -1.076, the lowest among all teams, making qualification an uphill battle even if results go their way. Adding to their problems has been Pant’s lack of runs, which has hurt the team at crucial moments and exposed the fragility in their campaign.

Former India coach Sanjay Bangar took a critical view of Pant’s form and captaincy after LSG lost to MI, pointing out that the lack of runs appears to have impacted his decision-making and the composure he projects on the field, especially in high-pressure moments.

"Yes, that is the case because if you take that one inning away, I mean, if you’re scoring runs, I think you would’ve been far much more clearer in terms of his decision making and also in whatever he’s communicating because it’s actually very important for a captain to maintain that stability around, you know, that inside you’re boiling or inside you’re hurting, but still at the forefront you have to actually fake a composure. And that is something which has been lacking so far in whatever we’ve seen of Rishabh Pant while communicating with the broadcasters," Bangar said on ESPNCricinfo.

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