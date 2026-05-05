Rohit Sharma’s ‘greatness’ acknowledged as Rickelton bows to ex-skipper after MI break losing run: 'We’re fortunate'

Ryan Rickelton carried his outstanding form forward as Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways with a strong performance against Lucknow Super Giants. The South African batter played a stunning knock of 83 off just 32 balls, smashing eight sixes and six fours to lay the perfect platform for a daunting 229-run chase. His aggressive intent at the top ensured Mumbai got off to a flying start in a must-win encounter. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma stitched together a massive 143-run opening partnership, taking the game away from Lucknow. (PTI)

Rickelton was joined by Rohit Sharma, who made a confident return from injury and delivered immediately. Rohit scored a composed yet attacking 84, striking seven sixes and six fours, as he looked in complete control throughout his stay at the crease. The duo stitched together a massive 143-run opening partnership, taking the game away from Lucknow early on and leaving their bowlers with little margin for error. The victory marked Mumbai Indians’ third of the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive, although qualification still depends on other results. With Rohit back and Rickelton in top gear, Mumbai finally showed signs of finding rhythm at a crucial stage.

Rickelton heaped praise on his opening partner Rohit, speaking about the comfort of batting alongside him and how their understanding at the crease allowed them to build pressure on the bowlers and complement each other’s strengths.

"One of Mumbai's greatest, one of India's greatest. So really enjoy spending time out there. We're fortunate that the wickets here at the Wankhede has been really good. And we've been able to dovetail quite nicely and put bowlers under pressure at the right times and help each other out along the way," Rickelton said in the post-match presentation after becoming Player of the Match.

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“Might not have lived up to it”: Rickelton's honest admission Rickelton also reflected on the changing nature of the IPL, pointing out how massive totals are no longer safe and stressing the importance of strong starts, especially with the kind of batting depth Mumbai Indians possess this season.

"Yeah, the IPL's ridiculous in the way that these chases are being done nowadays. Like Surya said, I heard him saying, if you have a good start, it just sets the platform. And I think that's the trend in this team. We might not have lived up to it so far this year, but the power that we have, from 3 down to 7, 8, 9, the batters and the class and the calibre we have is through the roof. So I know that, if we can set a good platform, we win the powerplay. I won't say my job is done, but, with the class that we have lined up behind, it makes my role a lot clearer for me," he added.