Rishabh Pant to miss third India A game too; Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja join the four-day game squad

Rishabh Pant is set to miss the third and last four-day unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A starting on Saturday at Lincoln, according to Cricinfo. The wicketkeeper-batter didn’t play in the previous two games either.

Rishabh Pant last represented India in August. (AFP)

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He is at present at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru recovering from a side strain. The first India-New Zealand Test starts on November 19 at Wellington, and now it appears unlikely that Pant will take part in the two-game rubber. The 29-year-old left-hander last represented India in a two-game Test series against Sri Lanka in August earlier this year.

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Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja are set to feature in the third unofficial game as part of their preparations for the Test series. India T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma has joined the India A squad as Pant’s replacement. The previous two unofficial games ended in a draw.

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{{^usCountry}} India haven’t won a Test series in New Zealand since 2008-09. The upcoming matches are very important for visitors in that they will have to do well in them to stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC). Conway suffers concussion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India haven’t won a Test series in New Zealand since 2008-09. The upcoming matches are very important for visitors in that they will have to do well in them to stay alive in the World Test Championship (WTC). Conway suffers concussion {{/usCountry}}

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India and New Zealand are presently locked in a five-ODI series. The first game at Auckland ended in an easy five-wicket win for the tourists on Wednesday. Kiwi batter Devon Conway didn't play in that game after sustaining a concussion during training the day before. He has now been ruled out of the entire series.

“Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against India after sustaining a concussion while fielding during training on Tuesday. Left-handed batter Nick Kelly, who was selected for ODIs four and five, will assemble with the squad today in Wellington to replace Conway. Matt Henry, who was involved in the fielding mishap with Conway, has been cleared of concussion,” a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) release said.

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“Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips will replace Kelly in the New Zealand A squad for the final four day match against India A starting on Saturday,” it added.