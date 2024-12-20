Menu Explore
Rizwan involved in heated on-field fight with Klaasen, Babar Azam pushes Haris Rauf away to stop matters getting ugly

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 20, 2024 07:35 AM IST

Mohammad Rizwan and Heinrich Klaasen were involved in a heated on-field fight during the second ODI in Cape Town. 

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan gained an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa after winning the 2nd ODI by 81 runs on Thursday in Cape Town. Pakistan posted 329 runs on the board, owing to Babar Azam and Rizwan's knocks of 73 and 80, respectively. However, Kamran Ghulam played the true match-winning knock as he smashed 63 runs off just 32 balls with the help of 4 fours and 5 sixes.

Mohammad Rizwan and Heinrich Klaasen were involved in a heated argument. (Screengrab - X )
Pakistan then had no difficulty defending the total as Shaheen Shah Afridi returned with four wickets, paving the way for an easy win. However, during the match, drama unfolded after the end of the 26th over, and Mohammad Rizwan and Heinrich Klaasen were seen having a go at each other.

It all started with Haris Rauf delivering the final ball of the 26th over. He said something to Heinrich Klaasen, much to the latter's displeasure. The umpires then got involved, asking the players to get on with the proceedings.

Mohammad Rizwan then got into the act, as he was seen talking quite animatedly with Klaasen. There was some finger-pointing towards the South African batter, and Klaasen was also in no mood to back down.

Babar Azam then ran towards Rizwan and Klaasen to see what the argument was all about. Haris Rauf then started approaching Rizwan and Klaasen; however, Babar asked him to get away. Things quickly regained normalcy, and the match resumed.

Klaasen's 97-run knock in vain

Chasing 330, South Africa's hopes for a win were reliant on Heinrich Klaasen, and the big-hitting right-hander did not disappoint as he played a knock of 97-run knock off 74 balls with the help of 8 fours and 4 sixes.

However, Klaasen kept losing partners at the other end and did not find any support, paving the way for an 81-run Pakistan win.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the star of the show as he scalped four wickets. He dismissed David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Kwena Maphaka.

Naseem Shah also took three wickets and Abrar Ahmed scalped two wickets. However, Haris Rauf went wicketless.

This is Pakistan's second ODI series win in a row. Previously, Rizwan and Co defeated Australia Down Under 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
