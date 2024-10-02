Rohit Sharma gets a special bat from Bangladesh star who dismissed him twice in Kanpur

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz presented a special gift to Team India skipper Rohit Sharma after the completion of a two-match Test series. It was a forgettable series for Bangladesh as they lost 0-2, but Mehidy did make some special memories, including claiming the big wicket of Indian captain Rohit twice in the Kanpur Test. Mehidy was the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the series with nine scalps under his kitty, including a four-fer in the first innings of the second Test. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gifts Rohit Sharma a special bat after Test series.(MKS Sports Facebook)

Mehidy, who started a bat company with his friends in Bangladesh, gave Rohit a bat as a gift. A video posted on MKS Sports' Facebook page shows the Bangladesh all-rounder looking elated and sharing a special moment with the Indian skipper.

"I am with Rohit bhai and I gifted him a bat from my company. I always wished to give him a bat and so I am very happy," said Mehidy.

Rohit congratulated Mehidy on his new venture and wished him success while accepting the bat from him.

"I know Mehidy from a long time. He is a very good cricketer. And I am very proud of him that he has started his own bat company along with some of his friends. I want to wish him all the best, May god give him all the success. And I hope this company will rise above everyone else," said Rohit.

Virat Kohli gifts a bat to Shakib Al Hasan in Kanpur

Earlier, Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli his cricket bat to former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan for his remarkable Test career during the post-match presentation in Kanpur.

Shakib has announced that the upcoming series against South Africa will be his last on home soil, provided he is given the opportunity. Otherwise, the series against India will serve as his farewell series.

"I am available for the South Africa series, but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally, not everything depends on me. I have discussed my plans for Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series," Shakib said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test against India in Kanpur.