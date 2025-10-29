Rohit Sharma’s first time No.1 in ODIs leaves RCB legend surprised: ‘Not sure how the rankings work'

It took over 18 years of international cricket for Rohit Sharma to attain the number one spot in the ICC ODI ranking of batters. Even his brilliance in the 2019 ODI World Cup, where he scored five centuries, did not see him get the spot. The fact that the Indian opener reached the summit of ODI batting rankings for the first time in his career sparked a lively moment on Cricbuzz, when the host called it ‘a very strange fact that this is the first time...’ Rohit Sharma celebrates with his teammate Virat Kohli after scoring a century.(AFP)

On the Cricbuzz panel, Harsha Bhogle went straight for the bigger question, “What does it tell you about the rankings?” Former RCB keeper-batter, Dinesh Karthik jumped in with what a memory almost every Indian fan shares, “I am surprised that in 2019, he was somewhere in the top.” Harsha confirmed the feat and added, “Five hundreds, he got five hundreds.” Dinesh Karthik then summed up what many viewers think when tables zig where memory zags, “To be honest, I don’t know how the rankings work. There must be a method that I am not aware of. But just the way he batted, he was poetry in motion.”

Rohit Sharma has had an iconic career, especially in ODI cricket. He holds the record of scoring three double hundreds in the format, a feat many cricketers would not even dream of. Yet, this is the first time that he reached the number one spot in ODI rankings, which is a fact that surprises and astonishes many fans.

Bhogle’s rhetorical nudge and Karthik’s admission are times. The ICC’s update on the 29th October, 2025, confirmed that Rohit has dethroned Shubman Gill and become the oldest player at 38 years and 182 to become the world number one in ICC rankings. This suggests that the rankings are just a reflection of the current form and how the player is playing against the top teams, not a testament to how good or great the career of a player has been.

How does the ICC ODI batting rankings work?

Every ODI innings earns or loses rating points based on runs, dismissals, and match situations. The model compares you to a par out for that position and conditions.

Runs against stronger bowling units are worth more than runs against weaker ones.

Newer matches carry more influence. A hot streak inside the window can propel you past someone with bigger historical totals.

A series of 60s/80s against top sides can outscore 150 against a weaker attack.

That is the “method” Karthik alluded to, opaque at times, yes, but internally consistent. This brings us back to Harsha Bhogle’s question, “What does it tell you about the rankings?” Today, they tell us Rohit Sharma’s present value in ODIs is at an all-time premium. They might change tomorrow, but for the fans, it is a time to marvel at the brilliance of the Indian great.