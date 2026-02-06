Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals in a thriller to become WPL champions again

Finals expose nerves. They also reveal character. And Smriti Mandhana showed that she could rise above the nerves and live the moment in the most emphatic manner possible. Smriti Mandhana showed that she could rise above the nerves (PTI)

Chasing the biggest total in a Women’s Premier League final, she seized the chase, strangled the middle overs with the assurance of someone who knew the game was hers. With a 41-ball 87, she played a captain’s knock, completing a historic chase and helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru win their second WPL title in three years.

For the first time in franchise cricket history, the men’s and women’s units of a franchise hold the trophies in both WPL and IPL. It may seem like it, but RCB did not bludgeon their way to a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. They built it through a ruthless 165-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll.

Before the final, Voll told reporters that the teams that succeed are the teams that do the simple things (better) for longer periods of time. And since she entered in the second over, she put on a display of clean-striking during her 79 off 54.

RCB were jolted early, having lost Grace Harris for just nine. Voll, who hadn’t had the most consistent seasons, decided to take matters into her own hands. She raced to 50 in 37 balls while Mandhana was happy to play second fiddle. But as soon as she locked in, she looked the most aggressive she has in the format.

In an innings laced with 12 boundaries and three sixes, she eventually finished with a strike rate of 212.2. Voll had already found her touch but Mandhana soon caught up to her.

DC seemed to have found an opening in the backend, dismissing Voll, Richa Ghosh (6) and Mandhana in back to back overs. RCB needed 10 in the final over but Radha Yadav and Nadine de Klerk held their nerves to seal the game with two balls remaining.

Earlier, DC needed to conjure something special with the bat to not be on the receiving end of a fourth heartbreak. Starting from Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma to Laura Wolvaardt and Chinelle Henry, it seemed like the batters had understood the assignment.

Captain Rodrigues who was entrusted with the responsibility of taking the team all the way rose to the occasion herself. The result was a colossal 203/4 – the highest ever total in a WPL final and also the highest WPL total at the venue.

Lee and Shafali Verma, after scoring just 9 runs off the first three overs, more than made up for a watchful start as they went after the RCB bowlers. Lee hit back-to-back sixes off Sayali Satghare, ensuring DC posted 53/0 in the Powerplay. Lee, who was on a hot streak by then, punished Shreyanka Patil (0/32) as the latter conceded 19 runs off her opening over.

Shafali Verma had just picked up the tempo when a short ball from Arundhati Reddy (1/40) meant she was dismissed for 20. Nadine de Klerk (1/48) provided the crucial breakthrough by removing Lee for 37. RCB would have hoped to stifle the flow of runs then but Rodrigues produced a special innings, perhaps, her best this season to put RCB under the pump. Barring Lauren Bell (0/19), RCB bowlers had expensive returns but in hindsight, her economic bowling is like gold dust.

Now developing a habit of turning up in big matches and thriving under pressure, she raced to a quickfire 57 off 37 that essentially took the game away from RCB in the middle overs. She then combined with Laura Wolvaardt for a 76-run-partnership to keep the scoreboard ticking. Rodrigues was largely the aggressor between the two. After her dismissal, Chinelle Henry blasted a 13-ball 35 to take the team across 200.

However, it was too near yet too far for DC yet again.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 203/4 (Jemimah Rodrigues 57, Laura Wolvaardt 44). RCB 204/4 in 19.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 87, Georgia Voll 79, Chinelle Henry 2/34). RCB won by 6 wkts.