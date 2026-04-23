₹11.75-crore ‘big’ purchase Mitchell Starc set to join Delhi Capitals but when is he likely to play his first game?

Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 campaign received a major boost on Thursday as their star pacer, Mitchell Starc of Australia, was finally allowed to play in the high-profile franchise league. Mitchell Starc can breathe some life into a dwindling DC campaign. (AFP)

Starc was retained for ₹11.75 crore, but is yet to play his first game this season, on account of elbow and shoulder injuries. He, along with other Aussies with similar situations, has been lambasted by the Indian media, which now boasts a big number of former cricketers. India great Sunil Gavaskar has been particularly stinging in his attack towards foreign players who couldn’t represent their respective franchises in the initial matches on account of injuries.

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DC’s campaign has so far been mixed. They have won three and lost three, but it’s not their bowling to be blamed. It’s their batsmen and fielding that are largely to blame. However, the return of a bowler of Starc’s capabilities is only going to make them better.

The date of his return to action is out as well. Cricket Australia's press release on Thursday read as follows: “Mitchell Starc has been cleared by Cricket Australia to resume playing and will head to India for a belated link-up with Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League. Starc has been sidelined with elbow and shoulder injuries picked up during the Australian summer, when he played all five Tests in a player-of-the-series performance in the 4-1 Ashes victory, before playing for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash.

“Starc is expected to build up his workloads on the ground in India and is on track to make his debut for the 2026 season in Delhi's May 1 match against Rajasthan Royals.

“He would then be available for the Capitals' remaining regular season matches and any subsequent finals campaign.”

Starc couldn't take it any longer! Last month, after a crescendo of criticism built up against foreign players, Starc was forced to reply to the critics. "Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer," Starc wrote on Instagram.

"These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than I do.

"With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team, and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to joining DC, am in continual communication updating the team, and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap," he added.